Parshat Behar: Leviticus 25:1-26:2; Jeremiah 32:6-27.

There is a famous story about two partners having an argument regarding a piece of land. Each was positive that the land belonged to him and him alone.

Finally, they pleaded their case in front of the rabbi. The rabbi tried to find a compromise, but they were each adamant.

The rabbi then said: “I must see the piece of land.”

After a good hour of riding together, they approached the land, The rabbi again tried to bring them to a compromise; and when they finished screaming, he suddenly lay down, shushed them and put his ear to the ground.

“What are you doing, Rabbi?” they both asked.

“I am listening to the land; be quiet, please,” replied the rabbi.

After a long silence, the rabbi stood up and said, “The land said that both of you belong to her!”

This week’s parshah is a wake-up call to all human beings living on the Earth. It reminds us that nothing really belongs to us. Just when we think that we control the things we own and they are ours forever, the shmitah — the seventh year — comes and commands us to share with others because what we think is ours doesn’t really belong to us.

What is shmitah? It comes from the Hebrew word shamot — to let go, release. Every seven years, every piece of land in Israel, even land that legally belongs to you, that you pay taxes on, work very hard to plow, seed, irrigate, harvest, etc., becomes public. Anyone can take from its fruits throughout that year. These laws still apply today, (but not to worry; the rabbinical institution has already found ways to “bypass” these laws due to the problems that have arisen from them and the difficulties keeping and performing them). And the message of sharing and taking care of your fellow Jew is emphasized in this parshah for all Jews.

We forget or don’t want to remember that we are here as temporary employees with 70- or 80-year contracts (maybe even 90 or a 100 years if we are lucky) and then we are given a pink slip, and we depart this world empty-handed, no matter how much belonged to us while we were alive.

As a father and grandfather, former student, teacher and principal, I have seen and witnessed three full generations. I have seen brothers grow up eating from the same plate and spoon, sharing a room, towel and bed. They grew up thinking, “What is mine is yours, and what is yours is yours. And thank you for sharing it with me.”

But these days, there is much less sharing. The motto seems to be: “What is mine is mine, and what is yours is yours, but in a very short time it will also be mine.”

I think it’s important to pause and rethink this whole situation. If this is what we see now, what will happen in another three generations? Many of us will probably be gone, but how will we have lived our lives and what lessons will we have left behind? That is the question.

Rabbi Sasson Natan is rabbi of Keter Torah Synagogue in West Bloomfield. This article originally appeared in the Jewish News on May 8, 2014.