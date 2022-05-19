There is no greatness in programming a million computers to obey instructions. God’s greatness is taking the risk of creating a being, humans, capable of choice and responsibility and, therefore, of freely obeying God.

Parshat Behar is just a single chapter, but it transformed the social structure of ancient Israel and provided a unique solution to the seemingly unsolvable conflict between two fundamental ideals: freedom and equality. Much of human history has illustrated the fact that you can have freedom without equality (capitalism/laissez-faire economics) or equality without freedom (communism, socialism), but not both.

The powerful insight of the Torah is that you can have both, but not at the same time. Therefore, time itself has to become part of the solution, in the form of the seventh year and, after seven sabbatical cycles, the Jubilee year. These function as periodic corrections to the inequalities caused by the free market that allow some to become rich while others suffer the loss of land, home and even freedom. Through the periodic liberation of slaves, release of debts and restoration of ancestral lands, the Torah provides an inspiring alternative to individualism on the one hand, collectivism on the other.

The Core Idea

Behar sets out a revolutionary model for a society of justice, freedom and human dignity. At its core is the idea of the Jubilee (the 50th year). One aspect of the Jubilee is the release of slaves (Vayikra 25:39-42). The Torah’s message there is clear. Slavery is wrong. To be “in the image of God” means to have the right to a life of freedom. The very idea of the sovereignty of God means that He alone has claim to the service of humankind. Those who are God’s servants may not be slaves to anyone else.

This is a radical idea that overturned the very foundations of religion in ancient times. The early civilizations — Mesopotamia, Egypt — were based on hierarchies of power which seemed to be seen in the very nature of the cosmos. Just as there were (so it was believed) ranks among the heavenly bodies, so there were on Earth. The great religious rituals and monuments were designed to mirror and support these hierarchies.

At the heart of the Jewish story was an idea almost unthinkable to the ancient mind: that God acts in history to liberate slaves — that the supreme Power is on the side of the powerless. It is no accident that Israel was born as a nation under conditions of slavery. It has carried throughout history the memory of those years — the bread of affliction and the bitter herbs of servitude — because the people of Israel serves as an eternal reminder to itself and the world of the moral need for all people to be free in society. The free God desires the free worship of free human beings.

Yet the Torah does not abolish slavery. That is the paradox at the heart of Behar. It was limited and humanized. Every Shabbat, slaves were granted rest and a taste of freedom. In the seventh year, Israelite slaves were set free, and if they chose to remain, then they had to be released in the Jubilee year. While they were slaves they had to be treated like employees, with no back-breaking or spirit-crushing labor. Yet slavery itself was not banned. Why not? If it was wrong, it should have been outlawed.

Why did the Torah allow slavery to exist? Rambam in The Guide for the Perplexed explains the need for time in social transformation. All processes in nature, he argues, are gradual. The fetus develops slowly in the womb. Stage by stage, a child becomes mature. And what applies to individuals applies to nations and civilizations: “It is impossible to go suddenly from one extreme to the other. It is therefore, according to the nature of man, impossible for him suddenly to discontinue everything to which he has been accustomed.”

But surely God can do anything, including changing human nature. Why then did He not simply transform the Israelites, making them capable immediately of the highest values? Rambam gives a simple answer. In miracles, God changes physical nature but never human nature. Were He to do so, the entire project of the Torah — the free worship of free human beings — would have been pointless. There is no greatness in programming a million computers to obey instructions. God’s greatness is in taking the risk of creating a being, humans, capable of choice and responsibility and, therefore, of freely obeying God.

The late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks served as the chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, 1991-2013. This was written in 2018.