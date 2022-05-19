Mazel Tov, Class of 2022!

From everyone at the Jewish News, we just want to say we are so proud of all of the graduates on their amazing accomplishments and the terrific ways each and every one of you has contributed to the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

This has been a tradition in the Detroit Jewish Community since the 1980s.

We hope Cap & Gown 2022 is a feel-good moment for our entire community.

Congratulations to all our graduates! Mazel Tov!

Note: The gallery is compiled of the free listings only. The paid ads are not featured.

If there’s a mistake, please email socialmedia@thejewishnews.com and it will be corrected.

This year’s Cap & Gown gallery is sponsored by Michigan State Hillel and Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan.