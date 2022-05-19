This year, the JN asked the community to nominate their favorite teachers for our inaugural “Educator of the Year” awards.

In today’s world, teaching is perhaps the most important profession and, sometimes, the least appreciated. A great teacher can open students’ minds and hearts, challenge them to greater heights and inspire them to become better people.

In the Talmud, it states that “parents bring a child into this world, but a teacher can bring a child into the World to Come” — into a world of imagination, self-discovery, creativity, ideas and self-worth.

This year, the JN asked the community to nominate their favorite teachers for our inaugural “Educator of the Year” awards. All of the nominees were worthy of recognition. We chose our top three in Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary education and honor all the other nominees from the community.

Early Childhood

Winner: Sharon Ozrovitz, Farber Hebrew Day School

As someone once said, “It takes a big heart to help shape little minds.” Sharon Ozrovitz, a Nursery 2 teacher at Farber Hebrew Day School has such a heart and creates genuine connections with her students. Parents say, “She works hard to include a variety of topics and subjects in the curriculum, from all the Jewish holidays to things like Earth Day and the importance of recycling and protecting our planet. “The kids soak up all the information they learn from her class.”

Farber Head of School Josh Levisohn said, “This is such a deserving honor for a teacher who is so dedicated, loving and caring. Sharon has the ability to see each child at their level and makes each one feel loved as if they are the only child that matters. She makes everything fun so that the children play without realizing just how much they are learning. We are tremendously proud of Sharon and her impact on our young ones.”

Honorable Mentions

Jackie Eaton, Hillel Day School

Jackie Eaton, from Hillel Day School, works with 2-to-3-year olds. According to parents, she is a “fantastic teacher” who is “always on top of things, the best at communicating, knows each student so well, and has made our first year at Hillel a great one.”

Anna Gartman, Hillel Day School

Anna Gartman pivoted last year school year to lead the Kindergarten Flex class, adapting to online learning and teaching, and creating a warm environment (over Zoom, no less!). Said one parent, whose daughter was the first one in her class to get glasses, “Ms. Anna went out of her way to wear her own glasses — when she normally always wears contacts — so that my daughter would feel comfortable!”

Elementary

Winner: Jodi Tepper, Hillel Day School

Jodi teaches first and second grade general studies at Hillel Day School. Prior to Hillel, she worked in public school for nearly 20 years.

“No matter how beautifully I describe Jodi as an educator, my words do not do her justice,” said one parent. “Jodi does not merely impart knowledge to students. Jodi profoundly perceives the soul of each child in her classroom. She cultivated a love of learning within our daughter, taught her that school can be genuinely fun, and, most importantly, interpreted her shortcomings as strengths not yet honed.”

Head of School Dr. Darin Katz said, “Jodi Tepper is truly an amazing educator. She sees the potential in each child and strives to differentiate instruction for each student to help them excel. Jodi cares deeply about the academic, social, spiritual and emotional development of each of her students. Hillel Day School is beyond fortunate to have Jodi as one of our teachers and we are extremely proud of her for winning this award!”

Honorable Mentions

Steve McClure, Farber Hebrew Day School

Steven McClure teaches third-grade general studies at Farber Hebrew Day School. He is always finding new ways to engage the children by incorporating their interests into the curriculum. This year, his class was accepted into the Red Wings Reading for Kids reading program, where students were able to get Red Wing-themed prizes based on their ability to meet their reading goals.

Pam Farber, Hillel Day School

Pam Farber is a Learning Specialist at Hillel for fifth and sixth graders. “She is an amazing educator, who’s available to her students and their parents day or night,” said one parent. “She often gets calls from a parent after hours and does not hesitate to answer her phone. She is so passionate about her students and wants each of them to do their best.”

Michelle Bortnick, Hillel Day School

Michelle Bortnick is the Math Curriculum Coordinator for fifth through eighth grades and math teacher at Hillel. “Michele Bortnick is an amazing teacher,” said one parent. “She goes above and beyond to help students. She will investigate the ways to adapt techniques that engage the students. She is patient and has a sense of humor.”

Lauren Sterling, Hillel Day School

Lauren Sterling teaches English at Hillel Day School. “She is able to approach students with kindness and Humor. She follows through when a student is having difficulty and adjusts the curriculum,” said one parent.

Adina Levin, Hillel Day School

Adina Levin teaches first-grade Hebrew at Hillel. “All three of my children were blessed to learn Hebrew from Morah Levin. She teaches with such love and patience that even my most reluctant Hebrew learner enjoyed his time with her,” said one parent.

Nick Porterfield, Hillel Day School

Nick Porterfield, who teaches fifth grade at Hillel, was nominated by one of his 11-year-old students, who said Mr. Porterfield “really gets what it’s like to be a kid.” He added that his “empathy about how hard, boring or stressful school can be” help motivate him to work hard and succeed in class.

Devra Goldberg, Norup Elementary School

Devra Goldberg is a third-grade teacher at Norup Elementary School in Oak Park. She was nominated by a parent who volunteered in her classroom and saw her in action. “She is awesome in the way she can control the class without ever raising her voice or criticizing any student other than very mildly. She is very loving toward her students,” she said.

High School

Winner: Eric Rapp, Frankel Jewish Academy

Eric Rapp is the Mathematics Department Chair at FJA, where you can often find him quietly working in his classroom while most of the students are still asleep. One of Mr. Rapp’s colleagues recently wrote of him, “Mr. Rapp is the cornerstone of this entire institution. Over the years, he has touched the lives of countless students. He raises the bar for teachers and leaders, holding his students accountable with high expectations but always making sure they’re supported to reach those expectations.”

Mr. Rapp is also known for implementing silly yet meaningful community building activities with his students just to show how much he cares about them.

He has inspired many students who previously disliked math to go on to careers in fields where math is paramount. The bonds he creates with students last well beyond graduation. Years later, he still meets with a group of past students to see the latest Star Wars movie whenever a new one is released.

According to FJA Principal Erika Weiler, “Everything he does is guided by what is best for the students of FJA. Eric is always researching ways to elevate and expand the offerings that are available to our students. Eric cares so much about the FJA students that he tries to keep track of and in touch with as many FJA alumni as possible. Eric Rapp provides the absolute best experience and support for students.”

Added Rabbi Azaryah Cohen, FJA Head of School, “Eric is the teacher any parent would want for their kids, the colleague any teacher would want to work with, the professional any organization would cherish and the person every student would aspire to emulate.”

Honorable Mentions

Rebecca Strobehn, Frankel Jewish Academy

Rebecca Strobehn is a Jewish Studies teacher at Frankel Jewish Academy. “Her enthusiasm, not just for Jewish Studies, but for using Jewish Studies to help students explore aspects of their own beliefs and identities that they may not have considered is inspiring,” said one of her colleagues. “She lives her life modeling for students the value added of these important Jewish institutions to the community.”

Hadass Kidron, Frankel Jewish Academy

“When I started at FJA, coming from public school, I was very nervous about taking Hebrew at a high school level,” said the student who nominated her. “From the beginning, Morah Kidron did everything she could to make sure we were learning, and I was confident. She works with each student individually and really cares for each person!”



Ira Goldberg, Berkley High School

Ira Goldberg teaches at Berkley High School in the Social Sciences Department, working with students taking Advanced Placement classes. “Ira brings a sense of dedication to his work and is always there for his students and their families to help ensure a successful educational experience,” a colleague said. “Ira represents the best in our educational system, and we are proud to call him our own.”

Lindsey Rubin, Lakeland High School

Lindsay Rubin teaches business and marketing at Lakeland High School in White Lake, where she is also the junior class sponsor and DECA advisor. DECA is a business club/competition that brings the classroom experience to life. Recently she had about 100 students at the county level of competition. Of those, nearly 50 went on to compete at the state level of competition. Of those, she took 25 for national competition in Atlanta, Georgia. She has received numerous accolades from former students who credit her with their success in the business world.

Teachers Don’t Just Work in Schools

By Rowe A. Ruch, Special to the Jewish News

When I began as volunteer greeter at the then new Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills in 2004, I had no idea I would be there for nine years.

In 2006, I went on a group trip to both Poland and Israel with Hadassah to experience my Judaism and newfound knowledge from the HMC. Our great Rabbi Charles Rosenzvieg asked me to bring him a brochure from Auschwitz as he was writing one for the new center at the time. I felt like a little ambassador for them and was their eyes and ears on my journey.

My understanding of Holocaust history had been vastly improved and expanded through Mrs. Feiga Weiss, head librarian at the HMC, as she showed my Yizkor books from and for a part of my family that I never knew existed. Although I was deeply horrified to learn that the family was shot into pits in the Lithuanian forest, I was also overjoyed to find that a son had escaped and survived and was living in Israel. Feiga suggested that we look for his phone number in an Israeli phone book she had in the library, and she found him! This is the pure essence of tikkun olam, repairing the world and sewing it back together one family at a time.

My uncle, Meyer Ruch, and I were very close friends until he passed away. I feel it was a life opportunity that Feiga gave not only to me, but also to my whole family that I could now help educate. This knowledge has helped shape my heart and soul. I created two books for the lost family, one of research findings and the other of photographs, which Feiga said was “a beautiful tribute.”

This is where inspiration combines with knowledge and history to create a love for my people and the entire Jewish people.

This shows the true meaning of a teacher’s job, goal and mission, and this unsung “jewel in the crown” at our own Holocaust Center has achieved just that.

Feiga has done more than set me on my path, she has given me a goal: to teach and be a role model as well.

I hope others will follow in Feiga’s footsteps, not only to become teachers in this area, but to find their own historical heritage just waiting to be unlocked.

Mrs. Weiss is a true professional and a master of resources and technology in this field. And, for me, she brings history to life. To which I say, l’chaim and thank you to my friend Feiga, for caring and sharing.