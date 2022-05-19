Salita Promotions’ next Detroit Brawl card May 26 in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn is headed by an intriguing heavyweight main event.

Orthodox Jewish boxing promoter Dmitriy Salita has put together a special pre-

Memorial Day weekend show for area boxing fans.

Salita Promotions’ next Detroit Brawl card May 26 in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn is headed by an intriguing heavyweight main event.

It matches WBC No. 11-ranked Otto Wallin (23-1, 14 KO’s) of Sweden against veteran Rydell Booker (26-5-1, 13 KO’s) of Detroit.

Wallin shocked the boxing world in 2019 when he stunned world champion Tyson Fury with a third-round punch that Fury later needed 47 stitches to close. Fury won the fight by a controversial unanimous decision.

Booker was the No. 1-ranked heavyweight in the U.S. when he was an amateur. All five of his professional losses have been inflicted by a former champion or undefeated top contender.

“(The May 26) show is part of our bigger initiative to bring world-class professional boxing to Detroit on a consistent basis,” Salita said.

For ticket information, go to Dearborntheater.com.