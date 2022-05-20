Is there a basis for comparing today’s editors of The Harvard Crimson to their pre-World War II predecessors?

The editors of Harvard’s student newspaper have just urged a boycott of the Jewish state and praised a campus group that has celebrated a murderer of Jewish college students. In the 1930s, the editors of the same newspaper asserted that Harvard should grant an award to a Nazi official who promoted anti-Jewish boycotts and celebrated murderers of Jews.

The Crimson’s editors recently accused Israel of committing “crimes against humanity” and endorsed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. One presumes the editors are aware of the fact that BDS founder Omar Barghouti has said his goal is not to oppose “settlements” or “occupation,” but rather to “oppose a Jewish state in any part of Palestine.”

The editorial heaped praise on the “colorful” and “spirited” anti-Israel activities organized on campus by the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee. For some reason, it did not refer to the Committee’s 2015 post of a video that justified knife attacks against random Israeli Jews, or its 2016 event in support of Rasmea Odeh, the convicted murderer of two Hebrew University students in Jerusalem.

It would not be a stretch to imagine that if Ernst “Putzi” Hanfstaengl were alive today, he would be an enthusiastic supporter of the BDS campaign, the Palestine Solidarity Committee and Rasmea Odeh.

The shameful story of Hanfstaengl and Harvard was documented in the landmark 2005 book The Third Reich in the Ivory Tower by Professor Stephen Norwood.

The German-born Hanfstaengl attended Harvard and graduated in 1909. He later returned to Germany and became an active supporter of the Nazi Party from its earliest days. Eventually, he rose to become Hitler’s foreign press spokesman. Hanfstaengl’s announcement in 1934 that he would attend his 25th class reunion sparked a debate over whether he ought to be welcome on the Harvard campus.

The editors of the Crimson at the time argued that not only should Hanfstaengl be “warmly welcomed,” but also received by the Harvard administration “with the marks of honor appropriate to his high position in the government of a friendly country, which happens to be a great world power — that is, by conferring upon him an honorary degree.” Nevermind that the policies of the regime Hanfstaengl represented made a mockery of the ideals of liberty and free inquiry for which Harvard stood.

Harvard also maintained strong ties to Nazi-controlled German universities; in particular, the University of Heidelberg. Even though Heidelberg fired all its Jewish faculty members, instituted a Nazified curriculum and hosted a mass book-burning, Harvard President James Conant accepted an invitation to take part in celebrations of Heidelberg’s 550th anniversary in 1936. He said “political conditions”— such as the mass persecution of Germany’s Jews — should not prevent Harvard from participating. A Crimson editorial agreed and hailed Conant’s decision as “splendid.”

The Harvard administration took additional steps in the 1930s to foster friendly relations with Nazi Germany. Harvard rolled out the red carpet for the crew of a Nazi warship, the Karlsruhe, when it docked in Boston harbor in 1934, the swastika flag flying from its mast. “Officers and crewmen from the warship were entertained at Harvard, and professors attended a gala reception in Boston where the warship’s captain enthusiastically praised Hitler,” Norwood notes. The following year, the German consul-general in Boston was permitted to place a swastika wreath in the university’s chapel in honor of German war veterans who were Harvard alumni.

Of course, there are important differences between the Crimson of 1934 and the Crimson of today. For one thing, the quality of the editorial writing has deteriorated noticeably over the years. The journalism students who edit the oldest college newspaper in the United States really should know that the past tense of “strive” is not “strived,” “nuance” is not a verb, and “difficults” and “straw-manning” are not real words. Grammatical errors are the least of the current editors’ problems, however.

The more important issue is whether it can be argued that there is some connection between the past and present Crimson editors’ attitudes toward persecutors of Jews. Obviously, criticism of Israeli policies is not Nazism and the BDS campaign is not the same as the Holocaust. But there is something important about the Crimson editors’ explanation that they were moved to embrace BDS by “the weight of this moment.”

Our universities are supposed to train students to engage in free inquiry and independent thinking. The “weight of this moment,” especially on college campuses, is tilted heavily against Israel. Nothing is trendier than accusing the Jewish state of behaving like apartheid-era South Africa or even Nazi Germany. But the editors of the Crimson should have resisted the temptation to go along with the crowd, to succumb to the “weight of the moment.” They should have opted to side with facts and reason instead of simply aping what all the cool kids are doing.

Here is where the comparison to the 1930s is relevant. Then too, the editors of the Crimson chose to follow the crowd. From the White House down to the Harvard administration, the maintenance of friendly relations with Nazi Germany — and ignoring the plight of the Jews — was regarded as the preferred approach. The editors of the Crimson made the wrong moral choice in the 1930s. Their successors have done likewise.

Dr. Rafael Medoff is director of the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies and author of more than 20 books about the Holocaust and Jewish history. This article was originally published by the Jewish Journal.