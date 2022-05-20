Through teaching Judaism, Amira Soleimani believes youth also connect with their deeper souls, especially when the topic of God is explored with confidence and intent.

Throughout her education at Hillel Day School and Frankel Jewish Academy, Amira Soleimani realized her passion for Judaism at a young age.

“I felt this was my life calling,” the 36-year-old recalls. “My dream was to be a Bible teacher, to inspire the next generation in the way that my teachers inspired me.”

The current director of Judaic studies curriculum and instruction at Hillel Day School never strayed far from her origins, eventually working at both schools that she attended as a kid. With her mother from Israel and her father from Detroit, Soleimani grew up in the best of both worlds with roots in both countries.

After a senior class trip to Israel with FJA, Soleimani grew even closer to her Israeli roots. “My mom’s connection to the country suddenly felt like it was my own connection,” she recalls. “I began fostering an independent relationship with the country.”

To pursue Jewish study further, Soleimani attended the University of Michigan following the senior class trip to Israel, where she received a triple major in Judaic studies, Hebrew and Jewish cultural studies, and ancient civilizations and biblical studies.

“I soaked in the academic world of everything Jewish,” she says.

When it came time for her master’s degree, Soleimani felt an urge to step away from Michigan. “I wasn’t sure where I wanted to go,” she remembers. “I thought to myself, ‘If I moved to any other big city in North America, how am I going to find community there?’”

Instead, Soleimani looked to her roots in Israel, and decided on a joint program for her master’s degree between Tel Aviv University and the Shalom Hartman Institute.

“For the first time, I brought to life my independent relationship with the country and moved there,” she says. “It was an incredible two-year experience.”

Living in Israel, Soleimani says she got to know the country inside and out. “I had a car, and I was fortunate to drive and learn about Israeli culture in the most intimate of ways on the roads, through the smells, the tastes, and sounds of my grandparents, my extended family.”

Yet after two years in Israel, Soleimani had a longing for home and moved to Farmington Hills. She took a position teaching high school Judaics at FJA and became head of the Bible department, where she worked for five years.

While working at FJA, Soleimani had her first daughter Alma, now 7. After her fifth year at FJA, she transitioned into a new role at Hillel Day School. “It was an exciting opportunity returning to the school that gave me that foundation of a love for Judaism,” she says, noting that her mother, Clara Gaba, also teaches at Hillel.

In her first years at Hillel, Soleimani had her second daughter, Micah, now 5. Since starting her role, Soleimani has worked at the school for seven years, with her third year serving on what’s known as administration in leadership. In her role as director of Judaic studies curriculum and instruction, Soleimani oversees middle school Judaics.

“That role allows me to have an eye on integration of Judaics through specialty classes,” Soleimani explains. “Not only do I have that opportunity, but I’m blessed to be able to share my vision through the teachers and help them become experts in their capacities in their roles, to seek fulfillment as humans, [to seek] spiritual fulfillment in their work.”

Through teaching Judaism, Soleimani believes youth also connect with their deeper souls, especially when the topic of God is explored with confidence and intent.

To help fulfill that mission even further, Soleimani is also in the middle of writing the Tanach Sadna, a Torah curriculum that is skills-based and uses universal reading strategies.

It’s a major undertaking: so far, third and fourth grade curriculums are up-and-running, with more work to be done for other grades.

Outside of work, Soleimani enjoys slowing down and appreciating the simple things, especially time with her daughters. Together, they cook and make memories. A family favorite is sabich, an Iraqi-Israeli street food. They also cook meals passed down through the family from Soleimani’s grandparents.

“I enjoy the simple things in life,” she says, “and connecting with others.”