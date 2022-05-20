William L. Cohodas, known to all as “Bill,” did not have a degree in Holocaust studies, but he left his mark on this field of study in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, or the “UP.”

I recently wrote about Holocaust education in Michigan. While researching this topic in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History, I ran across the name of a Holocaust educator that you may not know: William L. Cohodas, known to all as “Bill,” did not have a degree in Holocaust studies, but he left his mark on this field of study in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, or the “UP.” As the JN stated in its July 21, 2016, issue, Cohodas was “The UP’s Jewish Soul.”

For more than 100 years, Jews have lived in the UP. Indeed, the first known Jew in Michigan, Ezekiel Solomon, was a fur trader who moved to Michilimackinac (Mackinaw City today) in 1761 and traded in the UP area. Once copper and iron mining began in the 1840s, and lumbering in the 1870s, thousands of migrants began to populate the UP. And like elsewhere in America, Jewish peddlers and storekeepers soon followed the miners and lumberjacks.

In 1889, the Jewish population in Hancock, Mich., was large enough to establish the UP’s first congregation. Temple Jacob still stands today as the oldest synagogue in the UP.

Cohodas was born in 1914, in Menominee, the southern-most tip of the UP. Sadly, his mother died when Cohodas was 6 years old, and his father sent him to live with his grandmother in Ishpeming. Cohodas would become one of the city’s most prominent businessmen and a civic leader. For example, he was a supporter of such UP institutions as Northern Michigan University (NMU), the Bay Cliff Health Camp for children with challenges and the Ishpeming-Marquette Cancer Society.

Along the way, Cohodas married his beloved Lois (nee Wenk) in 1939.

Cohodas’ Jewish heritage was, however, always in the forefront of his life. He co-founded Temple Beth Sholom in Ishpeming in 1953 (Beth Sholom moved to Marquette a few years ago). Cohodas was a staunch supporter of Israel. He was a board member of the American Friends of Hebrew University and, as an amateur archaeologist, made many trips to Israel to visit the sites of new discoveries.

Perhaps the greatest impact that Cohodas had upon the UP was in the field of Holocaust studies. He believed that the lessons of the Holocaust were universal. To this end, Cohodas introduced Holocaust education to UP schools, funded a Holocaust Information Center at NMU and sponsored an Interfaith Holocaust Memorial Service that has been held for nearly 50 years in Marquette.

I particularly liked a story from April 20, 2001, JN, that demonstrated the legacy of Cohodas. It is about a display that seventh-graders Brandi Barens and Erica White created for a Holocaust Memorial Day at the Ishpeming Middle School.

Cohodas passed away in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 101 in 2016 (July 21, 2016). Shortly after, Michigan enacted the Governor’s Council on Genocide and Holocaust Education (Oct. 27, 2016, JN). Bill would have liked this.

This week’s JN is a big one and one of our favorite issues of the year. We honor our Jewish community graduates and, in a new feature, the JN’s “Educators of the Year.” Mazel tov to all of them.

I thought this is an appropriate issue for the story of Bill Cohodas, “The Jewish Soul of UP.” He is missed.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.