Throughout the summit weekend, attendees participated in various networking opportunities, industry-specific panels and discussions about topics such as business development, Jewish identity and Israel engagement.

More than 300 Birthright Israel Excel Fellows from North America and around the world gathered in New York City from April 1-3 for the Excelerate22 Summit, the first time the annual Birthright Israel Excel Summit has been held in person since 2019.

Birthright Israel Excel is a prestigious business fellowship that offers a summer internship in Israel followed by membership in an exclusive community of peers focused on professional development, personal growth, Israel engagement and philanthropy. After their internships, Excel Fellows have maximized their experiences by taking on positions at top-tier companies such as J.P. Morgan Chase, Bain & Company and Google, developing strategic partnerships with Israeli companies and starting their own while often hiring other Fellows.

Livvy Gordon, originally from Franklin, Michigan, participated in this year’s Excel Summit and enjoyed reconnecting with friends from all over the world and meeting other Excel alumni.

Gordon attended Cranbrook Schools and graduated from Georgetown University in May 2021. Gordon’s Excel summer took place in 2019, when she had an internship with a growth equity investment platform in Tel Aviv. She is currently living in New York and doing restructuring investment banking at Perella Weinberg Partners.

Gordon has fond memories of her summer in Tel Aviv, including being paired with an Israeli peer who was able to show her around and help her integrate.

“My peer is still a very close friend and she definitely showed me a local’s perspective of Tel Aviv, which was unique,” she said.

For Gordon, the summit was a particularly exciting experience because it was her first one.

“Generally, just seeing everybody in person was really incredible,” Gordon said. “Everybody’s found new job opportunities and different things we could catch up about. But I think the highlights of the program are the speakers.

“We had panels led by Excel fellows. Some of the coolest ones were on NFTs and cryptocurrency, and then we also had an awesome panel about growth equity and venture capital and the trends in those industries.”

Asaf Zamir, Israel’s Consul General in New York, offered the event’s first keynote speech. Erin Schrode, activist, social entrepreneur and Congressional candidate, offered her expertise on social impact, pro-Israel activism and the role of millennials in igniting change.

The final keynote presentation was given by David Blitzer, Global Head of Blackstone’s Tactical Opportunities Group. Blitzer is also the founder and managing general partner of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) and managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

Gordon believes those interactive panels, where fellows are able to ask questions and learn from each other, are the best part of the fellowship and what makes the network unique.

“Having the opportunity to hear in detail what some of our peers are doing was inspiring, and I think it’s awesome to get to know all these different areas of the industry you might not fully appreciate in your day job,” she said.

Gordon is grateful to be a part of the Excel network, something she was reminded of during the summit weekend.

“I think every single speaker across the board emphasized that wherever they are today, it had something to do with the Excel community,” Gordon said. “Whether it was advice for mock interviews or getting you some sort of leg up in connecting you with people in the space, I think what I’ll take away is to make sure you’re taking advantage of the network and reaching out if you have any questions or need help with anything. It’s something I’ll definitely start to do more when I’m thinking about next steps in my career.”