In these stories, we meet a variety of Jews and non-Jews in modern Europe.

Chana Blankshteyn had amassed a world of experience in the 1920s, when, in her 60s, she took up writing fiction in Yiddish. Born in Vilna around 1860, she had traveled to France and Germany as a young girl to further her education, had married and divorced and then married again, moved to Kiev with her second husband, and, after her second divorce, lived with a married daughter in St. Petersburg.

Blankshteyn served as a nurse in the Russian army during WWI, before returning to her native Vilna to a career as a social worker, political candidate, founder of a women’s rights organization, publisher and, eventually, fiction writer.

Her fiction first appeared in Yiddish periodicals in Vilna; nine of the stories were republished in a collection titled Noveles (Novelas). The book appeared in July 1939, two weeks before the author died, and a couple of months before the Germans conquered Poland. Blankshteyn, a sensitive observer of the change in Jewish Vilna, was thus spared encountering what would happen. Most of the book’s intended readers were murdered; the book almost totally disappeared; likewise any memory of the author.

Stories Get a New Life

But Anita Norich, professor emerita of English and Jewish Studies at the University of Michigan, came across a surviving copy at the Center for Jewish History in New York City. Norich now presents Blankshteyn’s book of short stories in English translation as Fear and Other Stories (Wayne State University Press, 2022).

In Paris, an artist’s model keeps a painting by her late husband, depicting Jewish men praying in a synagogue in his distant birthplace. She explains her sentimental attachment to that painting to her daughter. As her career wanes, the woman sells the painting and eventually abandons her daughter. Memory of that painting remains the daughter’s one weak connection to her Jewish roots, until . . .

In another story, a studious young woman celebrates her graduation — first in her class in mathematics — by allowing herself to attend a graduation picnic with other university students. She feels flattered by the attention of a handsome and confident male student, but when she drowses, her subconscious discomfort surfaces in fantastic dreams.

In another, an up-and-coming communist leader has a problem: His fiancée, a plain and quiet girl, insists on marrying under a chuppah. She has promised that to her Chasidic grandfather. Her fiance has been giving speeches in favor of the new decree against religious wedding ceremonies. He could certainly find a more glamorous match, but . . .

A resourceful young woman deals with strained circumstances: Her husband went off to war and then chose not to return to her. As a single mother, Sheyndele used a small fund from her uncle in Africa to finance her university education in biology and now works in a laboratory. She is preparing her first article for publication in a scholarly journal. Her quiet life seems in order, until an intriguing stranger, an American engineer, takes a romantic interest in her.

Connection to History

The troubled political history of Eastern Europe figures in several of these stories, most sharply in the story that begins: “This morning, once again, control of the city again changed hands. One set of occupiers retreated, another took over, but it didn’t make much of an impression. People were used to such changes. In a few days, the steel helmets would surely return.”

Vilna indeed had changed hands several times in Blankshteyn’s lifetime. It belonged to the Russian empire in her youth and to Germany during the Great War. Right after the War, the Soviet Union made it the capital of the Lithuanian-Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic until Poland claimed it. In 1922, Lithuania claimed it again. Poland took it back in 1922, although Lithuania protested. Vilna experienced uncertainty, fear and downward mobility, along with rising antisemitism, even before the coming catastrophe.

In one of these stories, a soldier remains in Vilna as his army retreats. He rents a room. He tries to call as little attention to himself as possible, a blond non-Jew disappearing among the Jews of Vilna if he can. An officer in the next invading army looks for him, though. Escaping from his room, the deserter can find places to hide, but no food or drink. When he comes out of hiding, the Jews give him food and drink, but the army returns to kill him. One young woman tries to stand with him, but her father restrains her, saving her life.

In another story, new antisemitic decrees affect the director of the largest local sugar factory. He has achieved a comfortable life, with a large house, a wife and even a mistress, and, most important to him, a respected career. Then the Germans come to enforce Aryan control of businesses. German soldiers round up the Jewish employees and arbitrarily shoot and kill two of them. The director contemplates his future in these new circumstances, for the Germans will not let him continue in his post. Jews have courage, he thinks, but he wonders how much he remains a Jew.

In the title story, “Fear,” a businessman traveling by train uses a 15-minute stopover efficiently to get a quick bite. When he mistakenly returns to a different train — a sealed train carrying prisoners — a soldier nearly shoots him to death. The businessman realizes that a moment’s inattention can end his seemingly secure life, and he suddenly understands the awesome power of merely staying alive.

Blankshteyn presents sturdy stories, built around strong male and female characters who seem real, who deal with significant challenges as best they can. Her stories (as they appear in Norich’s translation) seem plain and direct, artfully concealing their literary sophistication. The author adds just a few touches of embellishment, describing, for example, how the colors of nature reflect the emotions of her characters. One embellishment concludes the story “Colleague Sheyndele.”

Sheydele and her American friend go for a walk when he unexpectedly kisses her. She is frightened but also attracted. We do not learn how their relationship ends, but the story ends gracefully: “Behind them, the light snow covers their steps. In front of them, the lights of the town swim in yellow fog. From above, the young crescent moon bends down to the ground, curious.”