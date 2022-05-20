As generations become further detached from the survivors of the Holocaust it is crucial that we continue to share stories.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tracks antisemitic incidents worldwide. Recently, the ADL released its 2021 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, with 2,717 incidents reported, the most incidents reported in one year since 1979. This includes assaults, harassment, and vandalism. This trend is not isolated to the United States. Antisemitism is trending upward in the EU and other parts of the world.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt characterized the rise in antisemitic incidents as the “normalization of antisemitism.” Greenblatt said that the casual way people say antisemitic remarks is what makes it more acceptable. He said we are seeing “soft” antisemitism, for example, when Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green recently likened NATO soldiers to Nazis or last year when Jim Walsh, a Washington-state legislator, wore a yellow Star of David like the one Jews were forced to wear in the Holocaust to protest the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

[Related: ADL Report: Antisemitism Rises in Michigan]

The issue of “soft antisemitism” is not restricted to politics. Meyers Leonard, a former NBA player with the Miami Heat, recently posted an antisemitic comment on Twitch. After someone brought the statement to his attention, he immediately ended the stream, but it had already gone viral.

Julian Edelman is a former New England Patriot and three-time Super Bowl champion. His father is Jewish, but he was raised Catholic. However, he now identifies as a Jew. Edelman was one of the first people to respond to Leonard’s comment and, in his response, Edelman invited Leonard over for Shabbat dinner.

Greenblatt said on Morning Joe, “this kind of casual rhetoric leads to shocking results in the real world.” Greenblatt continued to say that “social media has a lot to do with the increased incidents.”

Just a few weeks ago, like we do every year, we sat around the seder table and retold the story of the challenges Jews faced, standing up to those who sought to enslave us. Clearly, our journey is not yet complete. For centuries the Jewish people have been targets and scapegoats, but we as a people have survived. We have survived because we share our story every week, and we keep on telling our story so that we never forget what happened to the generations before us.

We just commemorated Holocaust Remembrance Day. As this generation of survivors is quickly diminishing, my generation and those that come after me will never forget the atrocities that occurred decades ago. Even with the number of antisemitic incidents rising, it is a powerful reminder of how much work we have ahead of us to speak up and call people out, just as Edelman has.

A few months after Meyers sent that destructive post, he set out on his journey to learn about the Jewish community. He shared what he learned over social media, becoming an ally.

As generations become further detached from the survivors of the Holocaust it is crucial that we continue to share stories and that we feel empowered or become equipped with the tools to stand up and speak out, so we never have to become victims of antisemitism again.

Spencer Cherrin is a freshman at Frankel Jewish Academy and a graduate of Hillel Day School.