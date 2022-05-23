Creating a personal vision of greatness with ZingTrain.

On Sunday, May 1, NEXTWork hosted a professional workshop event with and ZingTrain.

The event, titled “Creating a Personal Vision of Greatness with ZingTrain,” was a professional development program from Zingerman’s, which is well known for its food.

During the workshop, a group of 30 people were able to have brunch, network and learn about how visioning has been an important part of Zingerman’s success and how to use these powerful tools to fuel their own personal and professional successes.

NEXTWork Co-Chair Roman Golshteyn says he was blown away with the impactful information he learned during the workshop. “The tools that were shared to us were easy to apply and implement in various areas of my life. It was a phenomenal event,” he said.

The NEXTWork community was founded in 2013, and is a collaborative initiative between JVS Human Services and Jewish Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit.

The goal of NEXTWork is to provide young Jewish professionals with meaningful resources, expertise and networking opportunities to help build careers in the Detroit area. NEXTWork is made possible through the Hadas and Dennis Bernard NEXTWork Endowment Fund. To learn how you can join the NEXTWork community or find out when their next event, visit https://jlive.app.