In addition to the satisfaction of completing projects, it also gives the men the opportunity to socialize, build friendships and enhance their quality of life.

Take a peek inside JSL’s Meer Apartments in West Bloomfield and you’ll see residents participating in usual independent living activities, such as a book club, playing cards and shmoozing. But one you might not expect — a men’s woodworking club — was started about four years ago by Meer’s Environmental Services Supervisor Rick Napper.

“At previous buildings I’ve worked at, I’ve always had a men’s club and we always did woodworking,” Napper said.

Creation of the club was as simple as that — Napper approached Meer Administrator Marcia Mittelman and asked if he could start a weekly woodworking group. Mittelman gave the thumbs up, and they began making stuff around the building.

Since then, the club has built a Torah ark, benches, tables, flower boxes and outdoor furniture, including Adirondack chairs. The club is currently in the process of building a sofa table.

The club has also planted a vegetable garden every year in the flower boxes they built. They plant tomatoes, herbs, pepper plants, eggplant, some zucchinis and squashes.

The club meets for one hour on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.

Napper believes the club’s members take pride when their family visits, being able to show them stuff they’ve built all over the building.

“The real reason I started the men’s club here is because I love to do woodworking,” Napper said. “I learned a lot from my father, and being able to pass that (knowledge) on to someone who doesn’t know anything about it and watch them get a lot of fun out of it, that’s what counts for me. To give the guys here something to do that they like.”

The Torah ark was the club’s biggest project to date, taking at least 10 weeks. The ark is a favorite creation among members, including 92-year-old Meer resident Manny Kalef.

“It’s not like work; it’s fun,” Kalef said of the club. “I like working with the tools. There are some tools I never saw before and Rick taught me how to use them. The end result is really the enjoyment, when we finish it and we stand back and look at it, it’s a sense of accomplishment.

“The guys interested in the woodworking show up, do the work, have fun and we kibbitz. We all get along good,” Kalef said. “It takes time, and we do a good job. We use good wood and finishes and paint, nothing schlock about it.”

Kalef says the club even gets requests from management from time to time.

“We just built a couple of shelves for the front reception desk,” he said. “Whatever they want, we’ll give them.”

The club was mostly put on pause during the pandemic lockdown, but they’re happy to be back together and are looking for more men to join them.

“We have a couple new guys that moved in, so hopefully we can get them involved,” Kalef said.