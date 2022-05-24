Bringing the community together through baked goods.

The Young Israel of Southfield Sisterhood (YISS) is hosting their first Shavuot bake sale next week. The holiday begins Saturday, June 4, to commemorate the receiving of the Torah at Mount Sinai. Shirli Gotlib, co-president of YISS, says their goal is to bring everyone back together in-person and lift their spirits while enjoying traditional baked goods.

“During COVID, everyone was experimenting in the kitchen with new recipes,” Gotlib said. “We thought it would be a good way to share delicious creations with everyone and create new connections in the community.”

Throughout the beginning of the pandemic, Gotlib says the shul did most things virtually and now that things are slowly going back to normal, the sisterhood hopes to have more in-person events like the Shavuot Bake Sale. Before the pandemic, Gotlib says they used to do events like Mystery Shabbos to help connect families.

“On Shabbos, families would come to shul, and we would give them a map of where they’re going for Shabbos dinner,” Gotlib explained. “Members would be able to connect with other families who maybe don’t know each other so well and would have a Shabbos meal together.”

Those interested in baking for the sale can sign up to bake multiple desserts online. The bake sale begins Thursday, June 2, at 7 p.m. at 22455 Chatsford Circuit St. in Southfield. Flowers will also be available for sale from fellow shul member Naomi Gardin of SilverBelle Bouquet.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the YISS.

For more information about the Shavuot Bake Sale and how you can sign up, go to www.facebook.com/youngisrael.southfield.