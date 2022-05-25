Jeff London reminisces about one of his favorite teachers at Mumford High School.

Anticipating a high school reunion can evoke varied reactions. Most folks look forward to seeing old friends. Some dread the return of high school angst. For some, it’s the push to really start following that diet. Everyone who attends tries to look their best. And, of course, some skip the whole darn thing.

Every 10 years since my graduation, I’ve gone to my Mumford High School (class of 1966) reunions. In 2016, before any of us had heard of COVID, I decided to attend our 50th to catch up with some old friends.

My childhood friend Eddie (now Ed) emailed me in the summer of 2016 to say that he had managed to contact our favorite teacher from Post Junior High, Mr. Dennis Leuchtenberg. It turns out that Mr. L. was only in his late 20s when he taught us English and journalism. That meant that Mr. L. was now in his mid-80s. Ed suggested we set up a meeting for lunch with Mr. L. and our junior high classmates who were coming to the Mumford reunion that fall. That sounded like a good idea. Mr. L readily agreed to meet with us for lunch.

We weren’t sure how many folks would show up for lunch with Mr. L. at Ginopolis. I got there early and found my old pal Steve waiting in a private room with a big table. We reassured each other how great we both looked (wink, wink). Steve had towered over me and our friends in his teens, but his 5’9’’ stature looked different at 13 than at 68! We hugged and caught up with each other as we waited for other classmates to trickle in. As folks arrived, we mostly recognized each other’s younger selves hidden by 50 years of living. And, of course, we all lit up when Mr. Leuchtenberg walked in, looking every bit his age (though not that much older than we all must have looked to him).

About 12 of us took seats around the table. Ed agreed to emcee the event and suggested we all order lunch and then go around the table telling each other what we were up to and sharing any memories we had of Post Junior High and our teacher, who looked pleased but perhaps slightly shell-shocked.

Post Junior High, in northwest Detroit included kids from various elementary schools in the area. Classes were set up at that time based on test scores. We were often told that our group, which stayed together from seventh through ninth grades was composed of the kids with the highest scores. In addition to teaching English, many of us also worked with Mr. L. intensively on our school paper, the Post Script, and our yearbook. His teaching style was serious, caring and supportive, encouraging us to work hard and follow the rules (which most of us were prone to do). He especially focused on helping us to learn to become better writers. His youthfulness and enthusiasm were wonderful assets for our cohort. We tried to please him and felt that he expected us to do our best.

Most of us felt proud of our intellect, but we were also aware that we were perceived by others as fairly nerdy. We all felt socially awkward (I know I did!) during puberty, an awkward time of life. We clung to our smartness as a buffer against feeling uncertain about ourselves in so many other ways.

Thanking Mr. L

Twelve people having lunch around a table in a room with their former teacher … it sounds so ordinary. But, ask anyone who was there, something wonderful happened that afternoon. All of these professionals, including teachers, professors, doctors, lawyers and writers, now nearing the end of their careers, were able to tell their teacher how much he had meant to us in our formative years.

Each of us thanked Mr. L. for the special way he had taught us to better express ourselves in our writing. The teachers and professors in the group were particularly elegant, letting their teacher know how much they had borrowed from him and continued to use in educating their own students.

We laughed about Mr. L.’s strong encouragement for the use of the semi-colon. Many gave specific examples of how often they used what they had learned from him in their daily work. And we also talked about how his caring and concern for us at this important time in our lives had helped us to believe in ourselves.

I sang a song I had written for the occasion to the tune of “Yesterday” (which I brilliantly noted has the same three syllables as Leuchtenberg). I included a dubious line about how he had helped us to learn to fly like “Leuchtenbirds.” We watched our beloved teacher take it all in and we just knew we had done something good. It was our chance to try to pay Mr. L. back for all he had given us many years ago.

And something else happened as we went around the room that day. We were able to tell each other how much our friendships and support had meant way back when we really needed it. And we now communicated as adults, in words and feelings that we could never have shared in those early teen years. We laughed about past mistakes and listened and responded to each other. And by the time we had finished our circle of sharing, there was not a dry eye in the place.

Mr. L. then had his chance to talk about his teaching career and to let us know how much our class, in the early part of his career, had meant to him. He was clearly touched by our words. We lingered a bit, not wanting it to end, but then we all went our separate ways.

When we saw each other that night at the Mumford reunion, we looked at each other with different eyes. We all did our usual reunion shtick, interacting with our high school friends, but something had changed between the boys and girls who had been in the room with Mr. L. that day. And for the last six years, we have been texting and emailing each other in a different way, communicating about life events with a greater sense of connection.

About two years ago, we learned that Mr. L. was quite ill. A few people from our group made contact with him. And then we learned that our beloved teacher had died. A few of us went to the viewing and funeral and talked with his family. Mr. L.’s sisters had heard from him about our reunion luncheon and shared how much it had meant to him.

It’s not often that you get a chance to go back and tell people what they have meant to you. Like Emily in Our Town or Peggy Sue in Peggy Sue Got Married, we learned that life is filled with everyday moments; at the time, we miss the significance of most of them. How about my use of the semicolon in that last sentence, Mr. L.?

Our reunion with Mr. Leuchtenberg had helped our teacher realize how many lives (like ours) he had touched in an enduring way. And somehow, in the process, he had helped us to get in touch with our younger selves and encouraged us feel closer to each other today.