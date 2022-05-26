Coach Josh Birnberg never won a league title as a West Bloomfield baseball player.

It happened in 1998, then not again until 2015. Now it’s happened again.

What’s happened? The West Bloomfield High School baseball team has won a league championship.

The Lakers — guided by 26-year-old Coach Josh Birnberg — won the Oakland Activities Association White Division title this spring, only their third league championship in 25 years.

“A day I will never forgot” is how Birnberg describes May 16, when the Lakers swept a doubleheader on the road at Birmingham Groves to lock up the OAA White championship.

West Bloomfield beat Groves 6-2 and 11-2.

Senior Josh Weiss was the winning pitcher in the opener, allowing two runs in 4⅓ innings, and he went 3-for-6 at the plate with two RBIs during the twin bill.

“Our league is so competitive and on top of that, every team in the league is a rival for us,” Birnberg said. “Winning the league has been a huge emphasis for us this season. To see all our hard work come to fruition is awesome.

“We were in the hunt for the league championship last year. We got a taste of what we could do. We knew we weren’t that far off.”

The league championship is particularly meaningful for Weiss.

“To win it as a senior, well, that means a lot,” he said.

West Bloomfield was 9-2 in the OAA White last week with one league game to play, at home against Groves.

North Farmington (8-4) was in second place, followed by Groves (6-5), Birmingham Seaholm (4-7) and Farmington (1-10).

The Lakers won all of their three-game series in the league. They were the only league team to achieve that feat.

Seaholm did West Bloomfield a huge favor two weeks ago by taking two of three from North Farmington.

Farmington went 12-3 in the league last season and won the title. West Bloomfield finished in a three-way tie for second place with North Farmington and Groves, all at 9-6.

This is Birnberg’s third year as the West Bloomfield baseball coach, although his first season (2020) was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s a former West Bloomfield baseball star.

He was the starting shortstop for the Lakers for four years, including the 2014 team that shocked perennial power Birmingham Brother Rice in the districts and went on to advance to the regional finals.

He never won a league title as a West Bloomfield baseball player.

“We were the league champion in 2015 … one year after I graduated,” he said.

The Lakers were 25-15 overall last season. They were 24-6 overall this season going into last week’s game vs. Groves.

Their biggest non-league win this season was a 3-0 shutout of defending Division 1 state champion Grand Blanc on the road April 20. Weiss earned a two-inning save in that game.

Next on West Bloomfield’s plate is a Division 1 district tournament the Lakers are hosting June 4.

If the Lakers beat Troy in a 12:30 p.m. semifinal game, they’ll likely get a shot at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (31-0), one of the country’s top high school baseball teams, immediately afterward in the district championship game.

“We’ve known all season that we could play St. Mary’s in the state tournament, but we haven’t thought about it,” Birnberg said. “We’ve been focusing on the task at hand.”

Now the task at hand is the state tournament.

“It was great to win the league, but we’re not done. We’re moving on to our next goal,” said Weiss, who hit two home runs in a game against Farmington earlier this month and will continue his baseball career next season at Schoolcraft College in Livonia.

His brother Andrew Weiss, a former West Bloomfield baseball player, is finishing his Schoolcraft baseball career this spring before moving to play at Michigan-Dearborn. He’s an outfielder.

Schoolcraft plays its home games at The Corner Ballpark, the former site of Tiger Stadium.

In addition to Birnberg and Weiss, a third baseman or designated hitter when he isn’t pitching, other Jewish members of the West Bloomfield baseball team are senior first baseman Nolan Vasser, junior pitcher/infielder Justin Edelheit and junior catcher Jacob Mills.

Please send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.