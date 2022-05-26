Together we stand against hatred.

As we recoil from the vicious hate crime in which ten innocent African Americans were murdered, we commit our communities to uniting to fight ideologies of hatred that threaten all of us and threaten the very fabric of the diversity of the United States of America.

Those who would want us to disappear would like nothing more than for us to be divided and at war with each other. Instead, as Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Christians, and African Americans we declare that we are proud of who we are, and along with the majority of Americans of any color and ethnicity, we will not let “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave” be replaced by a xenophobic, racist, Islamophobic, antisemitic and Hinduphobic paranoid subset who do not understand what America is all about.

We stand together; we have each other’s backs; We are committed to examine and eliminate the racism dwelling in people and institutions and societies and we will strive to uplift one another.

Through our diverse narratives and histories, we come together to protect not only our communities but the very essence of our country.

The latest tragedy involving a school shooting in Texas reminds us that we have much work to do, but we should all comfort each other, protect each other and find a way to work together to bring about a more peaceful world.

Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi, President, Michigan Muslim Community Council

Phillip J Neuman, President, JCRC/AJC

Rabbi Asher Lopatin, Executive Director, JCRC/AJC

Narayanaswamy Sankagiri, President, HCRC

Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President, NAACP Detroit Branch

Steve Spreitzer, President and CEO, Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion

Bob Bruttell, Vice Chair, InterFaith Leadership Council