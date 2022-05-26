The May 15 Motown Seder brought together Detroit’s Jewish and Black leaders using the model of a traditional seder dinner.

After a warm welcome from Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry and JCRC/AJC Executive Director Rabbi Asher Lopatin, guests enjoyed and sang along during performances from the museum’s 2022 Amplify Artist of the Year, Travis James, and Motown Museum board member, musician and philanthropist Ethan Davidson.

They also heard from Wayne State History Professor Saeed Khan and Detroit Pastor Kenneth Flowers, followed by table discussions surrounding topics of slavery and freedom as they relate to Jewish and/or Black history and present-day life.

“The Motown Seder demonstrates that the Black and Jewish communities can come together for serious discussions and joyous celebration to enhance each other and make us both stronger and more vibrant,” said Rabbi Asher Lopatin. “Our unity and support for one another will make Detroit and our world a better place for everyone.”