At a programming committee meeting back in March, members of the Cancer Thrivers Network decided it was ready to have an in-person activity and chose to do a program at Goldner Walsh Nursery in Pontiac, where participants could build their own terrariums.

“We have a lot of members interested in plants and both indoor and outdoor gardening,” said Trisha Mindel, Cancer Thrivers Network program manager, “so the setting was perfect as we were surrounded by stunning potted begonias and every other type of greenery one could imagine. It was a beautiful and mentally soothing venue complete with a little wildlife in the form of their in-house tortoise, Nelson.”

Participants were guided through the layered composition of the charcoal and soil and decorative elements as well as the selection of the miniature plants to complete their tiny ecosystems, and members were delighted by their efforts.

“No less delightful was the joy we took in spending time together after long separation,” Mindel added.

The Cancer Thrivers Network’s vision and purpose is to join together in community to create new bonds, strengthen old bonds and to share life-affirming joyful experiences with one another. The pandemic has been as hard on this group as it has been on any.

“We enjoyed our time building terrariums and our time enjoying some gluten- and dairy-free kosher snacks from Plum Market and delicious kosher coffee from Soul Café,” Mindel said.

The Cancer Thrivers Network is open to women who’ve experienced cancer. For information, contact Trisha Mindel at 248-592-2267 or tmindel@jfsdetroit.org.