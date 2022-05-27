Guests enjoyed an evening filled with exciting live and silent auctions, live entertainment and a strolling dinner, all within the beautifully transformed campus.

Approximately 500 people gathered at Hillel Day School in West Bloomfield May 2 to celebrate Nancy and Robert “Bobby” Schostak as they received the 2022 Dream Maker and Rabbi Jacob E. Segal (z’’l) Awards at the school’s Annual Gala. Annie Slabotsky, a 2011 Hillel graduate, also received the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Guests enjoyed an evening filled with exciting live and silent auctions, live entertainment and a strolling dinner, all within the beautifully transformed campus.

Nancy and Bobby were recognized for their more than 50-year commitment to the school, starting when Bobby began sixth grade in 1965. They join their father, Jerry Schostak, who received both honors in 1997 and their mother, Arlene Tilchin, who received the Rabbi Jacob E. Segal (z’’l) Award in 2004.

A highlight of the evening was when the Schostaks’ 10 grandchildren sang the Israeli and U.S. anthems, representing a generational commitment to Hillel that continues to this day.

Slabotsky, co-founder and CEO of GoNanas, a women-owned, vegan, gluten-free and top allergen-free banana bread company, thanked Hillel for instilling in her the resilience to pivot during challenging times and inspiring her to follow her passions.

Eighth-grade speaker Tziporah Cohen shared remarks about the impact Hillel has made on her during her tenure at the school, highlighting the school’s emphasis on derekh eretz (treating each other with respect), community, self-confidence and friendship.

Hillel congratulates its honorees and thanks its attendees and supporters, including the 50 organizations and individuals who sponsored the Gala and directly allow the school to fulfill its mission of helping families provide a Hillel education, regardless of their ability to pay.

If you would like to honor the Schostaks, Slabotsky or support Hillel, go to hillelday.org/giving/annual-fund.