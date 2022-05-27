Frankel Jewish Academy sophomore Esti Klein gives her views about the books of Ruth and Esther.

Upon reading the books of Ruth and Esther, it may appear as though the only similarity between them is their resilient titular characters.

However, when put parallel to one another, their boundless contrasts — from tone to demographic — serve to the Torah’s intent of revealing the difference outlooks on life bring to trauma.

With its caricatured characters, satire and retribution, Esther could easily be adapted for movie screens. A precedence of satirical tone is implemented with Memucan’s theatricalized monologue to the King Ahasuerus: “Not only on the king alone did Vashti go astray, but against all the princes, and against all the nations that are in all of the provinces of the King Ahasuerus. Because this matter of the queen [will] go out for all the women to despise their husbands in their eyes, saying, ‘The King Ahasuerus said that Queen Vashti be brought before him, and she did not come’” (Esther 1:16-17, author’s translation).

The overdramatization provided by generalizations and ridiculous assumptions provides the basis for the pronounced liberties that will be taken throughout Esther, as well as establishing a motif of concealment; one thing is being said, and the reader is supposed to be aware that another thing is implied.

Perhaps the best example of this idea is the character of Esther. To the reader, as well as other characters, Esther is reserved, concealing all parts of her identity. As readers of Esther know, this is a pivotal part of the story — it exhibits the most expanded upon hardship the Jewish people face in Esther: assimilation. This is illustrated, as well, in the overpowering ratio of named gentile characters to named Jewish characters, the spotlight on the gentile characters rather than the bucolic Jews.

So, the story of Esther becomes about finding pride in one’s identity. Mordecai clarifies this best in his rebuke to Esther: “For surely if you are silent [about your Jewish identity] at this time, relief and deliverance will stand for the Jews from another place, but you, and the house of your father, will crumble. And who knows if, at a time like this coming, [when the massacre will be brought about] you will be touched [with this favor] in your queenhood” (Esther 4:14, author’s translation).

In a contemporary context: those who yearn to conform, to obscure, to efface their Jewish identity in the face of oppression have the full ability to, but it is to their own detriment.

To both the story’s own injury and benefit, it utilizes the tools provided by outside cultures to appeal to the assimilated Jew. And while this narrative is necessary, it begs the question: To what extent must Jewish people make fools of themselves to allow for a genuine narrative about their trauma?

Thus enters Ruth. A tale simultaneously solemn and lively, it does not allow for the irreverence in its portrayed trauma of Orpah, Ruth and Naomi’s loss and economic wording as Esther does. The two characters act very much as a foil to the other; Esther’s arc of independence contrasting Ruth’s arc of learning dependence; Ruth’s open embrace of Judaism juxtaposing Esther’s concealment; the opposing journeys from aristocracy to a rural society against a rural society to nobility.

The story of Ruth becomes very much an example of brazen healing, using Jewish folk storytelling methods and embracing the idea that the Jewish people were once a nation of transients and converts and many of them remain so today, as a pivotal role in the culture. May the implication that this book is read on Shavuot, the holiday in which we celebrate becoming a nation, not pass as sand through your hands over the upcoming holiday.

Esti Klein is a sophomore at Frankel Jewish Academy.