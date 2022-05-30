Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his pride in the development of Israel’s high-tech industry.

Last month, the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator (MIBA) led a trade mission to Tel Aviv, Israel, to attend EcoMotion, the 10th annual conference dedicated to smart mobility and transportation high-tech.

EcoMotion, a cooperative initiative of the Transportation Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority, brings together startups, investors, government and academia to push forward Israeli smart mobility and transportation high-tech companies and technologies.

MIBA led the Michigan delegation, along with Paul Ajegba, Department of Transportation director for the state of Michigan, and Trevor Pawl, the state of Michigan’s chief mobility officer.

“We had a lot of business leaders that represent both the automotive and mobility infrastructure along with us,” said Scott Hiipakka, MIBA CEO. “It was a great week of meeting various infrastructure leaders in Israel and automotive and mobility partners in Israel, including General Motors in Israel and the organizations that run the city of Tel Aviv’s infrastructure networks as well as folks that run the Israeli highway systems and other startups.”

The MIBA works to build connections between Israeli and Michigan partners in hopes that they will then build some form of a collaboration or agreement to help create economic prosperity in Michigan by bringing Israeli innovation into our ecosystem, Hiipakka added.

He said the week-long conference was a success. “Thanks to our partners at Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the combined MEDC and MIBA Michigan Pavilion, that included an ice cream trailer, was a huge hit at the conference,” he said, adding that Trevor Pawl and Paul Ajegba led a fabulous Main Event presentation.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the audience as well, expressing his pride in the development of Israel’s high-tech industry.

“We wrapped up a great week of Israeli innovation, culture and opportunities to build international partnerships,” Hiipakka said. “Michigan’s mobility and infrastructure leaders made this delegation special. It was an honor to travel with each delegation participant.”