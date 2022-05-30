Arnold Blaine, secretary of Congregation Shaar Hashomayim, believes it’s important the community as a whole is working together on a matter such as this.

Respectful treatment of the recently deceased and a prompt burial is one of the greatest, most selfless acts of the Jewish faith. On occasion, a member of the Jewish community will pass with no means or family to assist in covering these costs.

The Windsor Jewish Federation & Community Centre, Chabad of Windsor, Congregation Beth El, Congregation Shaar Hashomayim and the Jewish National Fund of Windsor are partnering to launch a Windsor Indigent Jewish Burial Fund to ensure every member of its community has access to a dignified Jewish burial as costs have continued to rise.

In the past, Windsor had three Jewish religious institutions able to split the bill if a situation occurred — the Shaar, Temple Beth El and the now-defunct Shaaraey Zedek. A situation has not occurred in years, but with a little forethought, it was decided to reinstitute the program.

Arnold Blaine, secretary of Shaar Hashomayim, chair of the Jewish Endowment Fund of Windsor and Jewish Federation of Windsor board member, estimates the last time this occurred was anywhere between 20-30 years ago, and a Jewish funeral cost $2,000-$3,000. For each religious institution to collectively cover the cost of a funeral wouldn’t be prohibitive.

Now, Blaine estimates the expenses of a funeral are maybe $10,000 or in that ballpark, a significant increase.

Blaine says there was a summit meeting arranged between the organizations, where it was decided to go out to the community and ask for donations for the fund, so it was available in case the issue ever arose.

“It’s not anything we anticipate there being a huge demand for, and hopefully it never has to be used, but if it does, the money is there to take care of a funeral and a proper Jewish funeral.”

Blaine believes it’s important the community as a whole is working together on a matter such as this.

“It’s a real mitzvah as far as this being taken care of because obviously the person can never repay the mitzvah and kindness that’s extended to them, so as a functioning Jewish community, we felt it was necessary to make sure it’s handled properly when it comes time for an individual to pass on.”

To contribute to this appeal, make your donation out to the Windsor Jewish Community Centre and designate your donation to “Windsor Jewish Burial Fund Appeal.” Make a donation online at www.jewishwindsor.org/online-payments or by contacting Michelle Turnbull at michelle@jewishwindsor.org to drop a check off at the WJCC.