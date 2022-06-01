The shul strives to “reach people where they are.”

Judaism is active and thriving at Congregation of Moses (CoM) in Kalamazoo, the more than 130-year-old synagogue that’s occupied its current site on Stadium Drive since 1961.

CoM, an egalitarian traditional synagogue, welcomes all interfaith families.

According to CoM records, Articles of Incorporation were filed with the city of Kalamazoo in 1891 for the Congregation of the Children of the House of Moses.

In June 1902, property was purchased on East South Street for the purpose of building a synagogue. In 1905, the name of the group, composed of some 16 families, was officially changed and shortened to the Congregation of Moses. Cornerstone-laying ceremonies took place in 1906, followed by the dedication ceremony in March 1907. A resident rabbi was hired for the sum of $400 per year. The congregation had come into its own.

The end of World War Il caused economic and population growth in the area, which affected the congregation. It was decided that larger facilities were needed and, in 1946, the building formerly occupied by Temple B’nai Israel, the Reform Jewish congregation in Kalamazoo, was acquired. It was at that point CoM opted to relinquish its ties to Orthodox Judaism and become affiliated with the Conservative movement.

As the 1960s arrived, the needs of an ever-expanding community once again came into focus, and the property on Stadium Drive was acquired. Early in 1960, the cornerstone was cemented into place. In June 1961, the new synagogue was dedicated and a new spiritual home was born.

Rabbi Hannah Estrin has been CoM’s transitional rabbi for nearly a year. CoM is planning to bring in a new full-time rabbi a year from now. Rabbi Harvey Spivak was CoM’s lead rabbi for 30+ years prior to Estrin. CoM currently has 101 family units.

A Variety of Activities

Along with offering a wide variety of services, education and programming, CoM takes part in a lot of casual activities.

“Every month I ask a member to plan an activity, and it can be whatever they want as long as it’s good for five to 20 people, that’s the sweet point,” Estrin said. “We’ve gone cross-country skiing. We’ve done a paint night. We also have a really active gardening group. We really try to get outside of the building.”

CoM also works with two churches to help refugees. Members of the community have donated clothes, shoes and toys to CoM, and refugees, including Afghan refugees, can pick up what they need.

“There’s a lot of variety, and my goal has always been to reach people where they are,” Estrin said.

CoM does two or three joint programs per year with Kalamazoo’s Temple B’nai Israel (TBI) and Chabad of Kalamazoo with the help of the Jewish Federation of Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan. CoM also does a lot of programming with TBI itself, bringing the two communities together.

CoM makes up one half of the Marvin and Rosalie Okun Kalamazoo Community Jewish School operation, a joint endeavor with TBI launched in 2016 from a desire to have all Jewish children in the community learn together. About 45 children are enrolled in classes ranging from pre-K to high school. Classes are held at both congregations and are led by teachers and rabbis.

“I think the location, the fact we’re in Kalamazoo, is part of what makes us special,” Estrin said. “It’s a university town, and you’ve got a lot of independent bookstores and independent coffee houses and that kind of feeling around.

“Both the Kalamazoo community and the Kala-mazoo Jewish community are incredibly strong and vibrant. They’re not traditional Detroit Jews, so to speak; they live in Kalamazoo — and that choice already says something about them.”

CoM is continuing to grow just as it always has over the years and is currently planning two projects. One is to create an outdoor garden/ playground/gathering space; the other is to expand its sukkah to triple the current size.

“I think just the way people gather is really beautiful,” Estrin said of the CoM community. “There’s really a friendliness. Everybody’s welcome no matter who you are, what you look like or what you believe. We want to welcome people in wherever they are.”

Watch “Ask the Rabbi” with Rabbi Hannah Estrin below: