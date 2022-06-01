Parshat Bamidbar: Numbers 1:1-4:20; Hosea 2:1-22.

When my wife, Susan, and I moved to Michigan 24 years ago, one of the first things we were prompted to do was to pick a college team that we could make our own.

I had what I thought was a great idea: I would root for both U-M and MSU. Little did I know, it must have been written somewhere —perhaps in the charter from when the state of Michigan formally entered the Union on Jan. 26, 1837 ­— that to root for both the Wolverines and the Spartans was tantamount to treason. After all, who would I root for when they played one another each season?

I actually didn’t realize the serious intensity of it all until Michigan and Michigan State competed for annual bragging rights and the Paul Bunyan trophy. During that week in our first fall, I saw more block M and block S flags flying around the region than I had ever seen to date. Even the local bakeries were selling both blue and green bagels to mark the occasion.

So, too, as we begin the Book of Numbers this week with Bamidbar, we are given a glimpse into the age-old power and import of getting behind team colors as a profound expression of human identity. We read:

“The Children of Israel shall encamp troop by troop, each person within their division, next to their flag and under the banner of their ancestral house (Numbers 1:52).”

With 12 tribes making their way through the desert, it must have been at least a little bit easier to keep everyone together by having them march alongside their tribal flag. It also allowed them to simultaneously take pride in their extended familial connections within the larger Israelite community; each of the 12 tribal groups distinguished themselves with colorful, embroidered flags.

Marching each day and then camping each night around their respective flags allowed the people to feel connected both individually to their families and collectively to the entire community. The people all stood proudly beside their tribal banners, feeling united in their common purpose and shared heritage while never losing track that as a larger human community, each person was on the same squad: Team Israel.

The time has come for our modern human community to take a page out of the playbook of our desert ancestors. We must find a pathway for everyone’s voices and opinions to coexist together in a way that makes room for everyone. Only then will we see the day when we can proudly proclaim in one voice: “Go blue … Go green!” and mean it.

Rabbi Joseph H. Krakoff is the chief executive officer of the Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network.