To live as a Jew is to embed righteousness into the routines of ordinary life.

This week’s parshah starts Bamidbar, the fourth of the five books of the Torah. As its name indicates — Bamidbar means “in the desert” — this book describes the lives of the Jewish people during their 40 years in the desert. The Jews at this point had received the Torah but had yet to reach the Land of Israel, and they already had strict instructions for how they were meant to behave. This week’s portion sets out the rules for how the Jews were meant to encamp around the Tabernacle.

We are told the camp had three major zones. The holiest was the Machaneh haShechina, the camp of the Divine Presence, on the site of the Tabernacle. Then there was the machaneh leviya, the camp of the priestly Levites, where families from the tribe of Levi encamped. Finally, there was the machaneh Yisrael, the general camp, where the remaining families were arranged according to their tribal affiliation. Each of the 12 tribes had its own unique flag and designated area, and no one could move beyond their own tribe’s zone. This was how Hashem wanted it. But why was such order necessary? Why could the Jews not simply live wherever they wanted?



Value of Structure

The Hebrew name for our prayer book is siddur, from the root seder — order. On the face of it, this seems odd. Isn’t praying to God an emotional and spiritual experience? Isn’t it about feeling a sense of inspiration? What does this have to do with order and structure?

Judaism teaches us that we can only achieve inspiration when we feel rooted in our lives. If our praying was dependent solely on our feelings in the moment, some mornings we would wake up inspired, feeling close to God, and moved to pray; other mornings we would wake up feeling cynical, tired, sick and not in the mood to pray.

What the siddur gives us, what seder gives us, is a stable and orderly framework for our emotions, for our spiritual connection. Our feelings of inspiration may fluctuate, but the time and order of our prayers do not. As a result, we can take comfort in our siddur the way we take comfort in a loyal companion who sticks with us when times are good and steadies us when times get bad.

This sense of order helps guide us in all of our endeavors. If we applied ourselves to our marriages or jobs or friendships only when we felt like it, we would surely struggle to maintain them at all. If we only give to charity when we feel flush, few people would give much of anything. Life can be very confusing, and we often feel besieged by conflicting choices and feelings. So, it can be reassuring to follow the rules for proper behavior set out in the Torah. Such structured guidance for how to live and what to do can offer a sense of stability in a world of uncertainty.

Reb Yerucham Levovitz, one of the great educators in the Mir Yeshiva, offers the following analogy. When stringing a necklace of pearls, we typically tie a knot at the end to keep the pearls from slipping off. Reb Yerucham says the value of order is like that knot. The individual pearls represent the many values of Judaism — devotion to Hashem, prayer, kindness, charity, Shabbos, learning Torah, etc. What holds these values together is the knot at the end of the string of pearls — structure and order.

Most people crave structure in their lives. Because we like to know where we are going and what we are doing, we tend to find comfort in patterns and routines. Physically, we function best when our days heed a certain order, such as when we go to sleep and wake up around the same time every day, and in the same bed.

Spiritually, too, we are nourished by predictability. Because prayer and gratitude are baked into our daily routines — we know to say the Shema when we wake up and to bensch after meals — we are sure to make time for such things.

Our sages note that one of the questions we are asked in heaven is kavata itim laTorah — “Did you set aside time to learn Torah?” Notably, we are not asked whether we learned Torah but whether we set aside time for it. This is because the Torah prescribes set times for everything: when a person learns; when a person davens; when, how and how much a person gives charity. All of this goes to the heart of how important the concept of seder is to the philosophy of Judaism. To live as a Jew is to embed righteousness into the routines of ordinary life.

This helps us understand the importance of the encampments in the desert. Each tribe had its designated flag and location, its identity and sense of duty. In a period of great change and uncertainty for the Jewish people, as they wandered the desert and wondered which direction was forward, this sense of order must have been a source of comfort, an existential balm of sorts. In these uncertain times, the structure and order outlined in the Torah is no less comforting today.

Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein is the chief rabbi of South Africa and the founder of The Shabbat Project. This essay was written for the Shabbat Project in 2017.