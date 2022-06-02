A mobile legal advice trailer and mini-Blockbuster are just a few of his projects.

While on vacation with his family in Florida, an almost 10-year-old Jordan Zuppke picked up his first skateboard. The “skateboarding lawyer,” as he’s known today in the skateboarding and legal worlds, borrowed a skateboard from his cousin and practiced on a little rail in the street.

“I did not want to give back their skateboard,” Zuppke, now 33, recalls. “I fell in love with it instantaneously.”

Instead, it was almost his 10th birthday at the time, so he asked his parents for a skateboard of his own. “I got a little Santa Cruz [skateboard] that I still have today,” he says of that 10th birthday gift. “When I first stepped on it, I had a very natural ability with it.”

Since that moment, Zuppke hasn’t stopped skateboarding. The criminal defense attorney and founding partner of Royal Oak-based Zupac Law initially wanted to become a professional skateboarder and even competed in local skateboarding competitions, but life eventually led him to the legal field “by chance,” he says, where he found his current professional calling.

Zupac Law opened in 2019, where Zuppke works alongside his law partner and founding partner Marina Chupac (the name is a combination of their last names). He continues to represent the skateboarding community, among others, handling traffic tickets, license restorations, misdemeanors and felonies, in addition to other legal needs.

A Guiding Force

In Zuppke’s office at 12 Mile and Crooks are 40-some skateboards on the wall, with another 100 at home. “It’s truly my first love,” he says, explaining that he likes to restore old skateboards. “It changed my life from the moment that I stepped on a skateboard.

“I never really looked at the world the same way after,” he adds with a laugh.

With skateboarding as what Zuppke calls his “guiding force,” he continued to build his legal career while simultaneously focusing on his involvement in the skateboarding community. He even launched a free on-the-go legal advice trailer around the time of opening Zupac Law.

“We bought the trailer from some guy, and then Marina and I painted it,” he says. “Her dad and I put hardwood floor in it. I bought an electric fireplace and we retrofitted that to the front.” The goal: for people to walk into the trailer and feel like they’re in a real legal office, however mobile.

The trailer made its debut at Dally in the Alley, a free annual arts and culture event in Detroit. “I had been doing a free legal advice booth at Dally in the Alley,” Zuppke recalls. “I would invite a bunch of lawyers to come give legal advice and talk to people.”

Zuppke and Chupac bought the trailer with the idea of not only taking it to the festival, but to other events around town as well.

Building a Community

Zuppke, who hails himself as a creator, has other creative projects around Metro Detroit, aside from the legal advice trailer. In 2020, he opened a mini-Blockbuster outside of the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale after being inspired by a Blockbuster documentary he had recently watched.

The “skateboarding lawyer,” who grew up regularly visiting the former Blockbuster on Maple and Orchard Lake Road, wanted to bring that same sense of nostalgia back to the community and its younger generations.

“I found a woman who was selling blue boxes and I bought all of them,” he recalls. “We [now] have a free little Blockbuster.”

At the mini-Blockbuster, people can borrow films and return them, just like with the original Blockbuster idea. A firm believer in building community, Zuppke is also working on a project to open a skateboarding park in the Royal Oak area, where he recently bought a home with his partner, Rachel Goutman, and their cat, Bowie.

Zuppke also serves as vice president of the Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) and as a board member of the Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan (CDAM). On Tuesdays, he studies Torah at Platform 18 with his friend and rabbi, Leiby Burnham, while continuing his involvement in various creative and professional endeavors.

Since Zuppke has been busy working on projects for his new home, he hopes to dive back into skateboarding in the coming weeks and to grow Zupac Law. He also wants to “build an amazing skatepark.”

At the end of the day, though, Zuppke has one true goal: “to keep going.”