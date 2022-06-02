Zachary Felsenfeld was a member of the Babson club hockey team that won the 32-team College Hockey Federation Cup national tournament in March in Philadelphia.

Zachary Felsenfeld went to Babson College to study business and finance.

The West Bloomfield resident left the private business school in Wellesley, Massachusetts, last month with a bachelor’s degree in finance and entrepreneurship, a job in New York City, and a national championship in college club hockey.

Felsenfeld was a member of the Babson club hockey team that won the 32-team College Hockey Federation Cup national tournament in March in Philadelphia.

The tournament was a grind. No. 5-ranked Babson won six games on six consecutive days, outscoring its opponents 35-14, to earn the team’s first national title.

“Grueling on the body,” is how Felsenfeld described the tournament.

“Plus, we had to keep up with our classes while we were there,” he said.

Felsenfeld, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound right wing, had four goals and three assists in his team’s six games at the tournament.

He certainly saved his best for last this season. His production at the tournament gave him a total of eight goals and seven assists for his senior year.

“I knew the games at the tournament were going to be my last competitive hockey games, so I wanted to leave it all on the ice,” he said. “I feel I did that.”

After winning three games in pool play to open the tournament, Babson beat Alabama 3-1 in the quarterfinals, South Carolina 2-1 in overtime in the semifinals and Binghamton (New York) 6-2 in the championship game to complete an undefeated season.

Felsenfeld played for the Babson club hockey team in his final three years at the school.

“I didn’t play hockey at Babson when I was a freshman there because I wanted to focus on academics,” he said. “I didn’t even bring my hockey gear. But I became friends with guys on the club team.

“Hockey wasn’t the major reason why I went to Babson, but I knew they had a club team, and I was interested in playing for it.”

While Babson helps with the club hockey team’s travel costs, Felsenfeld said, the players fund most of the expenses.

In his case, Felsenfeld said, he used money he earned at summer jobs at Carl’s Golfland in Bloomfield Hills and Rocket Mortgage to pay to play.

While playing for Babson, he wore his helmet from his days on the Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood High School hockey team.

Those who think college club hockey is not much different than an adult recreation league are wrong, Felsenfeld said.

“College club hockey shouldn’t be taken lightly,” he said. “It’s fast-paced, hard-hitting hockey with really good players. It’s nothing to joke about.”

Felsenfeld played for the perennial powerhouse Cranbrook-Kingswood hockey team as a junior and senior.

He had 11 goals and 18 assists in the two seasons, and he was the winner of the team’s Hobey Baker Award for all-around outstanding play in the 2017-18 season as a senior, when the Cranes won the program’s first Division 1 regional title and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Felsenfeld played golf for Cranbrook-Kingswood for four years, making it to the state tournament three times.

He’s still active in golf, playing in amateur tournaments in Michigan.

“Being a good golfer should help me in the business world,” he said.

Now, about that job in New York City that Babson helped Felsenfeld land.

Felsenfeld set himself up for the job by being a star in the classroom at Babson, graduating magna cum laude. He had a final 3.71 cumulative grade-point average and made the Dean’s List all eight semesters he was there.

He’ll start his job at AlphaSights as an associate on Sept. 1.

AlphaSights provides private equity and wealth management consulting services for individual and business clients.

Family is an important part of Felsenfeld’s life. He credits his family’s support for helping him achieve his career and hockey goals.

His parents are Bob and Brenda Felsenfeld. Bob was in Philadelphia for the Babson club hockey team’s national championship game.

Zachary, 22, has three older siblings: Josh, 35, of Bethesda, Maryland; Elyssa, 33, of Chicago; and Matt, 30, of Austin, Texas.

