Rachel Kapen provides a Yiddish Limerick for Shavuot.

Men zogt az mir alle in Sinai gevayn

Un Moishe Rabeinu mir alle gezayn.

Un Naase v’nishma gezogt with no fear

Farvos undzer Torah was always so dear.

Un in yeder Shavuot tzu shul mir vel gayn.

Men zogt– they say

az mir alle inn Sinai gevayn– that we all were in Sinai

mir alle gezayn– we all saw

Un naase v’nishma– And we’ll do and we’ll hear

gezogt– said

Farvos undzer Torah– Bbecause our Torah

Un in yeder Shavuot– And in every Shavuot

tzu shul mir vel gayn– to synagogue we will go.