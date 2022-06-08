Rabbi Asher Lopatin said he does not anticipate using the building on a regular basis until after the High Holidays.

Kehillat Etz Chayim — a small Modern Orthodox congregation that has met in members’ homes and in space rented from Congregation Beth Shalom since its founding in 2018, has purchased a building of its own in north Oak Park.

The building, on the corner of Coolidge and Talbot, now houses Harmony Montessori Center, which offers nursery, preschool and kindergarten programs. The two women running it are retiring, said Kehillat Etz Chayim’s Rabbi Asher Lopatin, but the center’s programs will continue through the summer. Etz Chayim will then make some renovations.

Lopatin said he does not anticipate using the building on a regular basis until after the High Holidays.

The structure was built for a church. The Michigan branch of Workmen’s Circle/Arbeter Ring, a Zionist workers’ group founded in 1900, owned it for many years before selling it to Harmony Montessori in 2008. (In 2019, the group changed its name to Workers Circle.)

Kehillat Etz Chayim’s President Dr. Michael Singer of Huntington Woods said the synagogue’s new location, within walking distance of all of Huntington Woods as well as large parts of Oak Park and Berkley, “will enable us to continue our individual and communal growth and provide a house of learning and prayer for the entire community.”

For himself and his family, he said, having a permanent location will offer “a sense of stability and security that is very comforting.”

The building’s size is perfect for Etz Chayim, which has 40 member families, Lopatin said. The main room should be able to seat about 150 people comfortably and is larger than the chapel the congregation has been renting from Beth Shalom. Usually 60 to 100 people attend Shabbat services, including children and teens. For bar and bat mitzvah services, which can attract several hundred people, the congregation may still need to rent the sanctuary and/or social hall at Beth Shalom.

For Shabbat evening and some weekday services, Etz Chayim congregants have been meeting in members’ homes — outdoors when possible during the pandemic. After the renovations, they’ll be able to use their new building every day.

The 3,500-square-foot Coolidge building has a large parking lot, and Lopatin envisions being able to construct a canopy or marquee for large kiddush receptions or meals.

The building is in great shape and most renovations will be cosmetic, he said — but those may be substantial. The congregation hopes to remove the drop ceiling to create a more open feeling. The restrooms, now designed for toddlers and preschoolers, will have to be completely rebuilt.

Etz Chayim closed on the building June 3, after securing approval from the city of Oak Park to use it as a synagogue.

“We’re so excited,” said Lopatin, who also works as executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC. Although the congregation is tightknit, the difference between being a minyan and “a real shul” is having a building of one’s own, he said. “We are really finding a home.”