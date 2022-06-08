The two are unrelated but are both making a difference in their communities through local programs.

Eliana Weiss, 13, of Huntington Woods and Drew Edelstein, 13, of West Bloomfield have both been nominated as volunteers of the week for their passion for dogs. The two are unrelated but are both making a difference in their communities through local programs.

Weiss attends Norup International School in Oak Park and recently had her bat mitzvah at Temple Israel on May 28.

“I’ve been doing volunteer work for Detroit Dog Rescue (DDR) for the past three or four years,” Weiss said.

“When I heard they were opening up a new shelter, I actually volunteered to work there during the summer.”

In 2018, the organization was gifted the Westcott Veterinary Hospital where it will have more space to expand its no-kill operations. Weiss took it upon herself to set up multiple donation drives and collect gently used items for dogs.

“Through my donation drives, I have raised $2,800 in monetary donations and about $3,300 in items,” she says.

Because of her efforts, the organization put her name on their wall of ambassadors. She says it feels good to be recognized, but she does it because of her passion for dogs and inspiration from Kristina Rinaldi, DDR executive director.

Weiss’ mother, Amy, says she’s proud to see her daughter take on the initiative and create her own fundraising events.

Weiss plans to continue working with the organization this summer and says she will do whatever she can to help.

Dog Therapy

Edelstein, who also has a big heart for dogs, decided to use his mitzvah project to help his school district’s dog therapy program. The seventh grader at Clifford H. Smart Middle School in Commerce says when he learned about the program, he wanted to figure out how he could raise funds for it.

“My goal was to raise $1,000 for the program. So, I decided to walk and dog-sit for a couple of dogs in my neighborhood,” he said.

Edelstein ended up walking 10 dogs and dog-sat two more and exceeded his goal by raising $1,600.

“I am surprised about how much money I raised,” he said. “Especially because most of it came from dog walking. Some people didn’t even need me to walk their dog, they just wanted to donate to the cause.”

“It was such a cool experience, and I love seeing how dogs can bring joy to people.”

Edelstein’s mom, Tracey, says she’s proud to see him use his passion to make an impact in the community.

“He combined his love for animals and his kindness toward others all in one, which was a beautiful mitzvah that will help so many for years to come,” she said.

Edelstein’s bar mitzvah will be on Sept. 5 of this year. He says even after his ceremony, he plans to continue his fundraising and has a new goal of bringing more dogs into the program.

“So far, the school district has five therapy dogs in the program. I would like to have a dog for each school. This way, when people start to feel anxious, they don’t have to go to another school to see a dog but it will be available in the building.”

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to socialmedia@thejewishnews.com.