Frankel Jewish Academy sophomore Jonah Miller writes about what he learned while on a trip to Portland, Ore.

The highlight of my high school experience at the Frankel Jewish Academy thus far took place over the course of a week toward the end of May. My 10th-grade classmates and I set off on an adventure to Portland, Ore. While I anticipated this would be a fun week with my friends in a cool city, I came home feeling a very strong sense of accomplishment and the reward of changing people’s lives for the better.

Our Portland trip included fun and challenging outdoor activities like hiking in the Columbia River Gorge and a morning spent white water rafting with a knowledgeable guide. The hiking and rafting were extremely fun, but the rest of the trip was about performing mitzvot.

Sitting on the red-eye flight to return home, I reflected on what my peers and I accomplished in Portland. I realized that we incorporated the head, heart and hands in our social action projects, which benefited the homeless population of this large city in the Northwest.

The head represents the learning that took place while in Portland. One of the main topics that we spent the entirety of our trip learning about was the difference between homelessness and houselessness. We learned that while some people don’t realize the difference between the two, many of the people living on the streets of Portland find homelessness to be offensive.

Another talking point during the trip was learning how to help those struggling to survive without having them lose their dignity. This means that while they need our help, it can be difficult to ask for it. We learned about this while touring Dignity Village, a city-recognized village of tiny homes where people can live when they don’t have a place to stay. This village is self-governed by the residents who can live in the village for any amount of time. Overall, we spent so much time learning, which led to a more meaningful trip.

The second focus during this trip was connecting with the people we got the opportunity to meet, this is represented by the heart. We used our hearts to feel compassion toward those who are houseless, and we tried to understand the plight of men and women whose lives did not turn out as they expected.

As a grade, we worked to help the houseless community of Portland because we knew how big of an impact our actions would make. Getting the chance to work on these construction sites and farms helped us gain empathy toward the less fortunate in Portland.

Finally, I want to focus on the hands, this depicts the times when we got our hands dirty and spent time working in the sun. We worked to build tiny homes for the houseless as well as working on farms, planting vegetables for those without access to fresh, healthy food.

Overall, a very successful mission to Portland. Our 10th-grade class bonded, enjoyed the gorgeous surroundings of the Pacific Northwest and had a lot of fun. What I will always remember about this life-changing experience is how I integrated my head, heart and hands into the performance of charitable acts. I don’t think this endeavor would have been as successful or meaningful had any of those components not been included in our work toward helping the houseless people of Portland.

Jonah Miller is a sophomore at Frankel Jewish Academy and a graduate of Hillel Day School.