Parshat Naso: Numbers 4:21-7:89; Judges 13:2-25.

There are many religious traditions — Buddhism, Christianity, Daoism — with a positive monastic tradition. This week’s Torah portion introduces the concept of the nazir, the closest thing Judaism has to monks; yet the rabbis were decidedly negative about this tradition. (Numbers 6:1-21)

Nazirite vows include swearing off attending funerals, drinking wine and getting haircuts. Most of these vows are temporary; the most famous nazir of the Bible, Samson, was endowed with supernatural strength as long as his hair was never trimmed. Overconfidence and a sense of invulnerability led to his fall. He let down his guard and was betrayed by Delilah.

Upon completion of the vow, the nazir is told to present three sacrifices to the priests: a burnt offering, an offering of thanksgiving and a sin offering. One might ask, why a sin offering? For what must he atone?

Rabbi Moshe ben Maimon writes, “Our sages commanded man to deny himself only the things denied him by the Torah. He should not inflict on himself vows to abstain from permitted things.”

Thus, our sages retort: “‘Is all that the Torah forbids not sufficient for you? Must you forbid from yourself other things too!?’” (Mishnah Torah De’ot 3:1) Similarly, Simon the Just rejected the Nazirite offerings as the related vows originate in extreme guilt or enthusiasm.

More texts chastise the nazir for excessive asceticism. From these views comes the message that Judaism rejects extremism.

So strong is our opposition to extremism that the rabbis of the Talmud teach that should the nazir exceed the vow by even a single day, the atonement he would have earned is rendered null and void.

For a variety of reasons, extreme positions have received increasing and dangerous attention in our society. Extreme positions blind adherents to the validity in their opposition’s arguments.

Adherents embrace hypocrisies: i.e. The life of an unborn fetus is valued higher than the victims of gun violence. They cling to their views in fear of being challenged, rather than in the confidence of their position. Their behavior is antithetical to the healthy functioning of a vibrant democracy.

Extremism is not a praiseworthy adherence to principles as the extremist would like you to believe. Extremism is an insistence on principles which are exaggerated or not praiseworthy in the first place.

Extremists blind themselves and seek to blind others from reality. Neither the liberal nor conservative extremist leaves room for disagreements.

Like the Biblical nazir, the extremists divide themselves from their community, and schisms are to be avoided.

An alternative principal is al tifrosh min hatzibur, do not separate yourself from public life! (Avot 2:5) Engage with the world’s complexities. Act through careful and deliberate reasoning. Argue over what you think is right but, in the end, be a part of the world. Embrace its contradictions.

Rabbi Brent Gutmann is rabbi at Temple Kol Ami in West Bloomfield.