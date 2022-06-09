The second session began in May and ends in October.

The Hamilton Jewish Federation and Hamilton JCC are presenting a program celebrating Jews on film and films about the Jewish experience, the J Movie Club. The club is currently in its second session and is led by film and media professor Dr. Benjamin Wright on the second Tuesday of each month through Zoom.

The club asks the central question: what is a Jewish film? To answer this, Dr. Wright selected six films from around the world taking viewers from war-torn Poland in 1942 to Israel in 1995, from New York City in the 1960s to the 1990s, as well as into the mind of director David Cronenberg. Topics include the representation of Jewish identity in the Golden Age of Hollywood, inter-faith relationships, Philip Roth’s Jewish protagonists, the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin and more.

Wright holds a Ph.D. in Cultural Studies from the Institute of Comparative Studies in Literature, Art and Culture at Carleton University and was previously the Provost Postdoctoral Fellow in the Humanities in the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. His writing on film history has appeared in numerous academic journals and book collections and he has taught media studies at USC and the University of Toronto. He is currently the Business Development Specialist in Continuing Education at the University of Windsor.

The first movie shown in this session was The Syrian Bride (2004). When Harry Met Sally (1989) will be shown on June 14, Goodbye, Columbus (1969) on July 12, Incitement (2019) on Aug. 9, To Be or Not To Be (1942) on Sept. 13 and The Fly (1986) on Oct. 11.

Jazmin Rymberg, program coordinator for the Hamilton Jewish Federation, helped organize the club. “The first session started on Zoom in October 2021, and it got a really great reception, people really enjoyed (Wright’s) talks, so we renewed it for a second session, and it’s been going great,” Rymberg said.

“He goes into what is a Jewish movie, what about it is Jewish, is it the director, the story or themes? And then we all get into a discussion,” Rymberg said. “What’s nice is it’s a small group of us on Zoom, so we can all have our turn to speak and share our thoughts and our own personal experiences.”

Rymberg hopes the club encourages people to watch and think about film differently, leading to discussions about what they can take from it that they can identify with as a Jewish person.

Rymberg also hopes the club continues beyond the second session and says it’s for anyone and everyone.

“It’s for all ages and, even if you think you can’t hold up a conversation about film, it’s not just about that, it’s about bringing your own personal experiences as well and watching the movie through your own lenses,” she said.

Those interested can select individual discussion sessions with the film provided for $20 each or sign up for the whole package.

For more information, visit https://hamiltonjewishfederation.regfox.com/j-movie-club-2 or contact Jackie at (905)-648-0605, ext. 320. or jstirling@jewishhamilton.org.