Committee member Barbara Eisenberg with JVS + Kadima member Joel K. (Jeff Aisen)

Around 170 people attended the event, which offered a theatrical immersive evening with singing, music, dance, acting and art.

The third annual JVS + Kadima Frame of Mind Benefit and Arts Showcase, held at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit on May 15, raised almost $90,000 for the nonprofit agency’s Creative Expressions program, which provides artistic enrichment services for individuals with serious mental health challenges or intellectual and developmental disabilities. 

Around 170 people attended the event, which offered a theatrical immersive evening with singing, music, dance, acting and art. Professional musicians, dancers and actors from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO), Detroit Opera and Matrix Theatre collaborated with JVS + Kadima members to produce and perform in the show. 

Madison, a singer at the event, with artwork. Jeff Aisen

Highlights of the evening included a performance of “Memory” from Cats, Vivaldi’s Spring performed on the violin by a member with DSO cellist Jeremy Crosmer, a spaceship animation featuring a member’s artwork, an interactive tree installation called “Walk a Mile in My Shoes,” plus a dance performance to the Motown hit “Do You Love Me.”  

There was also an art gallery displaying 100+ works of art by Creative Expressions artists. 

For information about the art program, go to shopcreativeexpressions.com
or contact Craig Nowak at craign@kadimacenter.org. 

Board Member Rick Zussman with Julie Zussman. Jeff Aisen
Committee members Dr. Avery Murav, Robin Tobin Murav and Phyllis Schwartz. Jeff Aisen
JVS + Kadima Board Member Dani Gillman with Board Chair Kristen Gross. Jeff Aisen
JVS + Kadima CEO Paul Blatt with Co-Chairs Barbara and Michael Kratchman. Jeff Aisen
