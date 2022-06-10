This will be the Israeli Camper Program’s 19th summer since its conception in 2002.

In only a few short weeks we will be welcoming our first group of Israeli campers to Metro Detroit after a two-summer hiatus due to COVID.

The campers, many of whom have never left the Partnership region, let alone the country, have been attending preparation sessions to get them ready for the life-changing summer that lies ahead.

While this summer will look a bit different than past summers, we are so excited to be able to bring the Israeli campers to Tamarack for a true, Jewish American summer camp experience at the Greatest Place on Earth.

This will be the Israeli Camper Program’s 19th summer since its conception in 2002. In addition to the Israeli campers, we will welcome 21 TLV (Teen Leadership Village) participants to camp for second session. Their session at camp will follow their participation on the Sue and Alan Kaufman and Family Teen Mission, where they will travel around Israel with American counterparts for four weeks.

These programs are two of the Israel and Overseas Department’s flagship programs, and not having them the past two summers has been devastating, but we are all ready to welcome the Israeli campers and TLV’s to Detroit with open arms and open hearts!



Jaime Bean is associate director of Israel and Overseas at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. This was first published in their newsletter.