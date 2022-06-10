Forty people learned something new and enjoyed mimosas and brunch bites during the sold-out program.

NEXTGen Detroiters had the opportunity to learn how to be their own florists for a day at NEXTGen Detroit’s Blooms + Brunch program.

On Sunday, May 15, experts from Goldner Walsh welcomed guests into their space where they gave a flower-arranging lesson on how to create a centerpiece.

NEXTGen event co-chair Lacey Foon says this event was a long time in the works. Originally, it was going to be held on Valentine’s Day but had to be pushed off due to the pandemic until spring.

“There were lilies, roses, hydrangeas, daisies and other floral fillers. Everyone got to pick what they wanted to use for their floral arrangement,” she said.

Foon said experts gave some guidance and tips on how to assemble a centerpiece. Forty people learned something new and enjoyed mimosas and brunch bites during the sold-out program.

“The flowers were beautiful! I think everyone learned a lot and the food was good,” she added.

Stephanie Podolsky, NEXTGen Board of Directors member and co-chair of the Blooms and Brunch program, says it was a great way to create new friendships and learn a new skill.

“Everyone was able to put their own personal touch on their creation and use it to brighten their home. I love planning these events to help foster community connections and learn new skills,” she said.

Find out about NEXTGen Detroit and its events at https://jlive.app.