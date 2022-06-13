One of JScreen’s goals is to make testing affordable.

JScreen, a national nonprofit public health initiative based out of Emory University School of Medicine, supports Men’s Health Month this June. JScreen, which is dedicated to preventing genetic diseases and hereditary cancer, urges men everywhere to use this time of increased awareness to take control of their health.

With Father’s Day and Men’s Health Month both falling in June, JScreen cannot overemphasize the importance of genetic testing to protect yourself and your family. JScreen has been offering reproductive genetic testing to help couples have healthy babies since 2013. In addition, JScreen now offers a new CancerGEN test that assesses more than 60 cancer susceptibility genes associated with hereditary risks for prostate, colorectal, skin and many other types of cancer. The robust cancer panel includes genes that are actionable, meaning steps can be taken to help prevent cancer if a person tests positive. This June, JScreen is working to ensure healthy futures for men and their families across the U.S.

Statistics show that at least a third of all men will develop cancer during their lifetime, and that about 10% of cancer is related to genetic causes. One of the first steps to preventing cancer is knowing your hereditary risk.

“To prevent cancer on a wide scale, accessible genetic testing is key,” says Jane Lowe Meisel, M.D., medical director for JScreen’s cancer program. “Cancer genetic testing makes prevention and early detection possible.”

Getting tested through JScreen is easy. All you have to do to receive your simple at-home test is sign up online at JScreen.org. You’ll then provide a saliva sample and use the pre-paid postage to mail it in. JScreen’s tests use state-of-the-art genetic sequencing technology to ensure highly accurate results. JScreen provides access to licensed genetic counselors who provide consults via phone or secure video conferencing to ensure you understand your results.

One of JScreen’s goals is to make testing affordable. With insurance, JScreen’s reproductive genetic test, ReproGEN, costs $149, and the CancerGEN test costs just $199.

The proof of JScreen’s passion for saving lives is in the incredible stories they hear and the people who can now take action to avoid genetic diseases in their children or a future cancer diagnosis in themselves.

“With so many stressors and uncertainties in the world, your health shouldn’t have to be one of them,” says Hillary Regelman, director of National Outreach and Marketing at JScreen.