At the Robot Garage, kids learn lifelong skills through fun engineering projects.

When it came time to enroll her children in afterschool activities, Sarah Jacobs realized a place just didn’t exist that met their interests. There were places to play sports and centers for art, but with kids who were interested in technology, nothing fit the bill.

“I married an engineer, and I like to joke that I gave birth to an engineer,” says Sarah Jacobs, 57, of Franklin, whose husband, Jonathan Jacobs, works as an engineer. Their three children also hold interest in technology, particularly Jane, who studied engineering. “There was no place in the world for kids to do what my kids like to do.”

This gave the Jacobs family an idea: Why not open a technology program where kids could combine engineering with design? It was a big dream, but it wasn’t impossible.

Spending the next few years traveling the U.S., the Jacobs consulted with engineering experts and gathered best practices. Eventually, a solid business plan was in place, and with the help of a $25,000 loan from Hebrew Free Loan — a program Jacobs says she is eternally grateful for — the Robot Garage opened its doors in 2011 in Birmingham.

Since then, the Robot Garage has expanded to include a second location in Rochester Hills. Yet the goals of both remain the same: to offer engineering programming to kids that’s equally fun and educational, teaching them lifelong skills and building friendships.

Using LEGOs to Learn

Through programs offered at the Robot Garage, kids use LEGOs as the base of their creations. “My family’s always been into LEGO kits,” Jacobs explains. “It was really a natural way to go. We have always been a LEGO-focused business because there are so many riches [that come] from LEGOs and electronics and coding and robotics.”

Offering their own LEGO-centric projects and curriculum, the Robot Garage has classes for kids as young as 4 or 5, going all the way up to eighth grade. They also work with high school-aged students and high school teams on an individual basis.

“We don’t use curriculum from other people,” Jacobs explains. “The benefit of that is the same people who design our projects are actually teaching and getting feedback, so we’re constantly refining [our process].”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Robot Garage was serving up to 7,500 kids a year. Yet, like many businesses across the country, they were impacted by the crisis and turned to an online model where they shipped project kits nationwide, also incorporating paid video content to learn on-demand. Now, they’re 30% shy of pre-COVID numbers.

Since reopening their physical doors last July at both locations, the Robot Garage is steadily returning to its original state, a process Jacobs says she and her husband are approaching conservatively. The businesses just recently dropped a mask requirement for their students, though staff continue to mask up.

Camps for Robotics, Video Game Design and More

Now, the Robot Garage is gearing up to welcome its 11th summer of camp programs for kids in grades 1-6. Sessions run for one week and include three separate themes to choose from: Robot Discovery, Video Game Design and LEGO Masters/Superhero.

“It’s just a really cool thing for kids to come in and work on a project together as a group that they are so proud of at the end of the week,” Jacobs says of the collaborative nature of the camp programs.

Local Jewish families whose children attend the Robot Garage feel the same.

“Our son, Ben, loves to understand how and why everything works and also happens to love building, especially with LEGO,” says Brandon Gorge, whose son began sessions at age 4. “Robot Garage has helped him understand engineering, which seems to be his passion right now, in a way I didn’t know was possible at such a young age.”

Plus, kids go home with more than just cool projects — they learn skills that they can apply to their careers. “Teaching kids how to code, that’s a skill they’ll have for the rest of their lives,” Jacobs says. “Our kids are growing up in a STEM world. No matter what they choose for a career, they are going to be living in a world with technology.”