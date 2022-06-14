“With a matter as weighty as that of abortion, our communities ask that the government remove itself from involvement in these important religious issues.”

The Muslim and Jewish traditions consider aborting a pregnancy to be a very serious issue that is both addressed and debated within our respective legal systems. There are varying views of whether abortion is prohibited, permitted, or even, at times, mandated, depending on many factors: the stage of the pregnancy, the physical threat to the life of the mother, whether the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, and other factors.

In both communities, there are religious leaders, and schools of legal thought, who will have sharply differing rulings on abortion. However, all of us benefit from the free exercise of religion that the US Constitution has accorded our communities.

With a matter as weighty as that of abortion, our communities ask that the government remove itself from involvement in these important religious issues. We view the decision to have an abortion, or not to have an abortion, to be one of significant religious import that is best left to the pregnant woman, her imam, rabbi or religious decisor, her doctor, family, or other qualified people upon whom she relies for making decisions. We call for the state to not impose its authority upon religious matters, and to allow members of our respective communities to make proper religious decisions without government interference. It is important to note that a matter such as abortion is to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and rulings cannot be generalized.

We believe that it is not proper for the federal, state, or other government authority to take away the right of a woman to follow and act upon her religious beliefs regarding the decision to either have an abortion or carry a child to term.

Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi, President, Michigan Muslim Community Council

Dr. Yaya Basha, Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council

Aisha Farooqi, Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council

Phillip J Neuman, President, JCRC/AJC

Rabbi Asher Lopatin, Executive Director, JCRC/AJC

Ariana Mentzel, JCRC/AJC Treasurer & Muslim-Jewish Committee Co-Chair