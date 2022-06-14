The weather cooperated and everyone had a great time getting their hands dirty together.

JARC, a nonprofit agency serving individuals with developmental disabilities in 80 locations, including 24-hour care in group homes, independent living settings for adults, and respite services for children, teens and young adults, hosted its annual “Flower-a-Thon” volunteer event on Sunday, May 15.

The annual event started on Sunday when most of the volunteers participated, but then expanded throughout the week so other groups could join in. JARC thanks all the volunteers who came out. The event drew more than 50 volunteers from JARC, Stellantis, Bloom Advisors and RouteOne to help weed, plant flowers and mulch around 11 of JARC’s group homes.

The weather cooperated and everyone had a great time getting their hands dirty together. Even some individuals served by JARC came out to help. This annual tradition really brightens JARC homes and puts smiles on everyone’s faces.

Flowers were donated to JARC from Great Lakes Landscape.