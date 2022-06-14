Mara Moss, executive director of the Jewish Women’s Foundation, explained that the group sought a focus on Detroit and public education this year.

Trustees of the Jewish Women’s Foundation gathered on May 18 for their annual “Women Lighting the Way” luncheon — the first since 2019 due to the pandemic. This year’s event, held at the Detroit Athletic Club, had a Detroit theme, including an education update from Alycia Meriweather, deputy superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

In addition, Suzanne Honda, a Michigan poet, spoke about serving as a writer-in-residence for Inside/Out Literary Arts, a Detroit-based nonprofit that fosters creative writing among Detroit students.

Mara Moss, executive director of the Jewish Women’s Foundation, explained that the group sought a focus on Detroit and public education this year.

Meriweather began by highlighting her Detroit roots; she is an alumna of Detroit Public Schools and Wayne State University. She talked about the challenges that the school district has faced during recent years — state management with a rapid turnover of superintendents, old and poorly maintained school buildings, lack of funding and, more recently, COVID.

Meriweather said that Dr. Nilolai Vitti has provided stability and strong leadership since being named district superintendent in 2017. Among other goals, the district plans to provide a better physical learning environment for students by improving some buildings and building some new schools, especially in areas of population growth.

The Jewish Women’s Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit was founded in 1998 by 11 local women who were concerned about the lack of philanthropy devoted to women and girls. According to studies at that time, less than 5% of grants nationwide were funding such programs with an even smaller proportion promoting social change and gender equity.

The Jewish Women’s Foundation was established as an autonomous fund within the United Jewish Foundation, which provided initial seed money. Since then, the Foundation has awarded more than $3 million to Jewish and secular nonprofit organizations.

Recent grants have included funds for art room updates and an art therapist at Jewish Senior Life; distance learning for bat mitzvah students through the L’dor V’dor Northern Michigan Consortium; and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association to recruit and train Jewish volunteers to support caregivers for dementia patients.

There are now more than 150 trustees who vote on the grants awarded annually. Participation requires a gift of $10,000 over five years, which is then renewable. Other giving levels are available for younger women and lifetime trustees.