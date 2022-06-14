Al Muskovitz writes about dressing up as Queen Elizabeth.

Mazel tov, Queen Elizabeth! Our friends from across the pond pulled out all the stops June 2-5 to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The four-day celebration commemorated Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne and, not once in all those years, my sources tell me, have her legs fallen asleep.

It is the longest reign for any British monarch, just don’t bring that up in front of her son Prince Charles. While the Queen has been slowing down of late and skipped a few Jubilee events due to age-related issues, there’s still no word on when QE2 intends to hand over the keys to the castle to Chuck.

The Prince of Wales, of course, is the heir apparent. But you can’t spell “apparent” without “parent,” and his mum isn’t ready to entrust him with the family business just yet. Perhaps Liz can’t retire because, like a lot of us, her 401K has been tanking lately.

I’m not an authority on all things royal, but as former listeners to the Dick Purtan radio show may recall, I did portray Her Majesty on the air, with supporting Purtan’s People impersonating Charles and his sons William and Harry. The Royals’ antics provided us with years of good fodder for our comedy sketches.

I’ve referenced my royal radio connection in previous issues over the years, perhaps most notably my meeting and interviewing the real Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson. She was in town as a spokesperson for Florine Mark and Weight Watchers.

However, allow me to indulge you with a few new tidbits of, or should I say crumpets of, behind-the-scenes details about the escapades that ensued upon the creation of my Queen Elizabeth character for Detroit radio waves. I’ll call this, with apologies, my Jewbilee.

The Queen was not a voice I was looking to impersonate with any degree of accuracy — we simply made her a character. For that I used a high-pitched English accent. Remember, radio is the theater of the mind. Ironically, it would be an actual theater that would take my Queen shtick to a whole new level. That theater, rather fittingly, was the Royal Oak Music Theater on Fourth Street in downtown Royal Oak.

The occasion was the first annual Dick Purtan’s Comedy Night Out in July of 2007, benefitting the Gail Purtan (of blessed memory) Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. It included a star-studded line-up of comedians with special guest star (drum roll) … Tim Allen!

The Michigan native and superstar of television and film has known Dick for years and has generously donated to several of his causes. He graciously agreed to appear for a very rare standup performance. But wait, there’s more!

The evening would be the debut of (drum roll again, please) me dressed up as the Queen! My appearance was a secret to the sold-out audience until a spotlight shone on me from high atop a balcony revealing yours truly in a matronly gown, pearls, white lace gloves, gray wig and a large hat. I was the belle of the ball!

I screeched out a hearty “hellooooooo” and acknowledged the royal roar of a reception with a trademark Queenly slow-motion hand gesture — a cupped hand with a slight twist of the wrist. With apologies to Leo DiCaprio from Titanic — I was the Queen of the world!

In the years to come, I would make several royal appearances. As part of a WOMC radio station promotion, I was the guest of honor at a couple’s wedding who got married at a White Castle restaurant. The FOX 2 Detroit morning show had me on set in

costume providing expert analysis of William and Kate’s royal wedding. Oh dear! Wait, there’s still more!

I independently produced a video during the royal wedding coverage that had me dancing to, what else, Abba’s Dancing Queen! I hired the services of local PR guru Carolyn Krieger, owner of CKC agency, to promote the video with the hope of securing appearances on national talk shows.

An NBC executive overseeing late night programming kindly responded, only to inform me they had already employed the services of Australian comedian Barry Humphries, famous for his/her character Dame Edna. But we did get a bite from an Ellen DeGeneres producer who showed some interest! Until they didn’t. A royal disappointment, but not all was lost.

The pièce de résistance came when a prominent local ad agency saw my Dancing Queen video on YouTube and hired me to address a corporate meeting in front of 1,000 guests plus a national satellite audience.

I had one obstacle before agreeing to the appearance. By an unbelievable coincidence and unbeknownst to the ad agency, my daughter Amy had literally just been hired by the firm and would actually be in attendance at her first big meeting! Oh, the horror!

But I only agreed to make the appearance with her blessing … which she gave me! I went on to provide some “royal” humor that fateful day, and my daughter put up with the humiliation of her “royal” pain of a father … yet again. Hey, it pays the bills.

Ta, ta for now!

Alan Muskovitz is a writer, voice-over/acting talent, speaker and emcee. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com, “Like” Al on Facebook and reach him at amuskovitz@thejewishnews.com.