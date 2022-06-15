This year’s Hall of Fame inductees won’t be separated into classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

When the annual Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame banquet returns this fall, it will be held at a familiar spot.

The banquet will be held Oct. 24 at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, its home during its formative years.

The COVID-19 pandemic knocked the banquet off the calendar in 2020 and 2021, the first times it was canceled since it began in 1985.

Don Rudick, executive director of the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, which oversees the Hall of Fame, said this year’s Hall of Fame inductees won’t be separated into classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022. They will all be 2022 honorees.

So will the Pillars of Excellence recipients, Dr. Steve and Evelyn Rosen Stars of Tomorrow scholarship winners and Jewish News High School Athletes of the Year, who also are honored at the banquet.

Applications for the Hall of Fame, Pillars of Excellence, Stars of Tomorrow scholarships and Athletes of the Year are on the foundation’s website, michiganjewishsports.org. The applications can be filled out online, which is something new.

There’s no need to fill out another application if one was turned in the past two years.

“But you can if you want,” Rudick said.