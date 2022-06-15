Einat Admony is a pillar of the international Israeli cooking community.

Heirloom Hospitality Group, the Detroit-based restaurant group behind Townhouse Birmingham, Prime & Proper, and the recently-opened Cash Only Supper Club, is cooking up something special: a two-day pop-up, dubbed “Balaboosta Takeover,” with Einat Admony, a New York-based celebrity chef and author renowned for popularizing Israeli cuisine in the U.S.

The pop-up, designed to transport guests on a journey through the evolution of Israeli cuisine, will take place at Cash Only Supper Club for two nights on June 21 and 22. Tickets are $150 per person.

A prix fixe menu, curated by Admony, will offer four-plus courses, including:

“Yalla Salatim,” featuring salatim and Israeli style pita; curated to represent flavors of past generations.

“Present Day Tel Aviv,” featuring a trio of ceviche, bourekas & caviar, and Yemenite soup dumplings; depicting the melting pot of cultures that make up today’s Israeli population.

“Future Flavors of Yafo,” featuring an entrée choice between branzino, beef cheek, stuffed onion, or shipudiya inspired lamb chops; displaying the cooking styles and flavors that celebrate the future.

“The Land of Milk & Honey,” featuring a baklava sundae dessert; highlighting local sourcing and techniques found in both Einat’s and Heirloom’s kitchens.

Plus more!

“It’s been a dream for Heirloom Hospitality to present this type of cuisine, which is extremely personal to me, here in Michigan” said Jeremy Sasson, founder of Heirloom Hospitality Group. “Working with my dear friend, Chef Einat, who has single-handedly popularized Israeli cuisine in the United States, along with her talented team, is an honor for us all. With Einat’s Israeli and Sephardic roots, paired with my own Israeli heritage, we’re excited to share our perspective through this unique lens.”

Admony, an Israeli native who’s made a name as the ultimate balaboosta (“perfect housewife” in Yiddish), is the James Beard nominated chef and owner of Balaboosta, the fine-dining Middle Eastern & Israeli restaurant, as well as the founder of the beloved fast casual falafel chain, Taïm.

Admony is a pillar of the international Israeli cooking community. Her food tells an intricate story of strong immigrant roots and living the American Dream.

“I am super curious to experience the market in Detroit while popping up with Heirloom Hospitality,” said Admony. “The opportunity to bring my food to a new city with top level industry professionals is an honor. There is a lot of potential for continued collaboration, and I am so excited to see what’s next!”

Reservations are required and seating begins at 5 p.m. both nights. Reservations may be made through the Cash Only Supper Club via Resy.