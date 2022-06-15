Parshat Bachaalotecha: Numbers 8:1-12:16; Zechariah 2:14-4:7.

Whenever we take the Torah out from the ark, we sing the verse taken from our Torah portion (Numbers 10:35):

“When the Ark was to set out, Moses would say:

“Advance, our God!

“May Your enemies be scattered,

“And may Your enemies flee before You.”

The verse takes place when the people of Israel were in the wilderness for 40 years. They were not traveling every day, though. They would stay in one place for a long time. The Ark of the Covenant would be in the center of their camp. When it was time to travel, they would pick up the Ark and announce that it was time to go.

It was a box about 5 feet wide and about 2 feet high and deep. It was beautiful and covered inside and out with gold, but it was small. Inside was the Ten Commandments written on small pieces of stone; otherwise, they would not have fit.

This was not the most intimidating weapon. I can only imagine their enemies when they saw this coming. Oh, no, here come the Israelites and their box of rocks.

The Israelite enemies had much more sophisticated technology; but we are still here, and they are gone. They have been scattered into the dustbin of history.

Most of us will never lead armies or devise military strategies. More likely our decisions will be how do we deal with the people in our own homes. Do we treat our disagreements like battles to be won, using every argument in our disposal to defeat those who challenge us; or do we look at every situation as an opportunity to live by our values in a difficult moment?

We must remember that everyone, even those who disagree with us, including our family, deserves to be treated with respect, dignity and kindness.

The real weapon of our people, and the only completely successful one, is that we live according to the values we take with us. The Ten Commandments introduced to the world respect for individual rights and their property. It insisted upon human dignity for all.

Shabbat is one of the most radical statements in history on the value of being a human being and not just a drone. Everyone was entitled to a day each week to pursue meaning and spend time with their own family and friends.

We are the ones who carry the values of our tradition into the world.

We can show that the greatest weapon in the world to defeat the senseless hatred in our world is to live by the words of the Torah that insist that God loves every person, and that it is our sacred obligation to create a world where all of God’s creation can live in peace and dignity.

May our enemies be scattered by the love we bring into a world that needs that more than anything.

Rabbi Aaron Bergman is a rabbi at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills.