Behind the deal with Jessica Switch.

Her red-carpet glam and skis were all packed. Her flight and hotel were booked. And then Omicron hit. As everyone watched the COVID numbers continue to soar in January, Sundance Film Festival planners made the crushing decision to cancel the in-person portion of the event. And West Bloomfield native Jessica Switch was stuck at home, attending Sundance virtually.

“Sundance is my favorite festival. I’ve been going every year since 2014 to scout new talent — writers, directors and actors. Hollywood does a full takeover of Park City [Utah]. Schools, libraries — anything with a big space and stadium seating — are converted into a movie theater,” said Switch, senior vice president of production at PICTURESTART in West Hollywood.

“Sponsors, talent agencies and some production companies take over restaurants and bars to have events and after-parties for films. And there’s usually a snowstorm at some point, which adds to the madness.”

Over five days of the fest, Switch typically sees six films a day, from 8:30 a.m. to the final screening at midnight. She takes notes at each one to remember what she liked and meets with her favorite directors. As a producer, Switch brought Cha Cha Real Smooth to Sundance this year.

“The screenings are one part of the festival. The sale aspect is a whole other whirlwind. The Cha Cha Real Smooth buzz started a couple hours after the screening when I started getting texts from my acquisition’s friends. Apple immediately made it known to us that they loved the movie and wanted it,” Switch said.

Apple TV+ bought the film for $15 million and will start streaming it worldwide on June 17. Cha Cha Real Smooth will also premiere exclusively at the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township the same day.

The biggest sale at Sundance this year, Cha Cha Real Smooth also won the Sundance Audience Award. Cha Cha was written and directed by Cooper Raiff, who also stars as Andrew, a 22-year-old college graduate stagnating at home with his parents (Leslie Mann and Brad Garrett) and 13-year-old brother (Evan Assante). Andrew lands a job as a bar and bat mitzvah “party starter”— better known to Metro Detroiters as the Star Trax MC. At one bar mitzvah, Andrew befriends single mom, Domino (Dakota Johnson who is also a producer on the film), and her autistic daughter (Vanessa Burghardt). Cha Cha Real Smooth is a charming story of unconventional love, relationships and finding one’s path.

“I was definitely the truth speaker for all bar and mitzvah scenes on set, and I was proud to do it,” said Switch, who first had a bat mitzvah in Israel on top of Masada followed by her Michigan bat mitzvah at Adat Shalom Synagogue.

For the PICTURESTART company website, Switch features her bat mitzvah photo as one of two headshots.

“I chose that photo because it was a pivotal moment in my childhood, and I’m proud of my 13-year-old self. It isn’t easy learning two Torah portions,” Switch says with a laugh. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 2010 from the school of public policy.

Armed with the memories of her Joe Cornell dance classes and the Star Trax MC at her own bat mitzvah party at the Hotel Baronette, Switch was expertly prepared to ensure authenticity to the film.

“I consulted on everything—from the seating chart, to the Hora, to the candle lighting ceremony,” said Switch who lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Sean Perrone, and their 20-month-old twins. “I was also texting my mom [Andrea Switch], asking her details about the Hamotzi and challah cutting for the actor who played the zayde.

“I take pride in the fact that the bar mitzvah parties in the film feel accurate and representative of my childhood in Michigan. I hope Jewish audiences appreciate the attention to detail.”

When the movie premieres on Apple TV+ on June 17, Switch will be temporarily living in New Jersey with her twins for another film production.

While she won’t be attending a red carpet, Switch looks forward to having a pizza party with her two stepsisters who live in the area.

“I love the creative fulfillment of making movies and feeding my passion,” Switch says. “It’s a great feeling to know that Cha Cha Real Smooth, a project that I love and cherish, will be in Apple TV’s good hands because marketing and distribution is a big part of a film’s success.”

Cha Cha Real Smooth premieres on Apple TV+ and exclusively at the Maple Theater on June 17. For tickets, go to www.themapletheater.com.