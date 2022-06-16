League competition, nine holes each week, takes place each Thursday at the Links of Novi.

The duo of Kerry Chaben and Mike Klinger had a comfortable lead in the team competition of the weekly B’nai B’rith golf league as the league’s 10th season neared the one-third mark.

Chaben and Klinger had 68 points, nine in front of second-place Larry Shapiro and Bob Shapiro/Chuck Houmaian, who had 59 points, following the fifth week of the 17-week season.

Adam Vieder and Ryan Vieder were in third place among the 12 two-man teams with 56 points.

Ryan Vieder and Klinger were tied atop the league’s individual leader board, each with 35 points.

There was a logjam behind them among David Swimmer (29.5), Dale Taub (29.5), Rick Spalter (27.5), Stu Zorn (27.5), Larry Shapiro (27) and Gary Klinger (27).

League golfers receive points for winning holes and matches.

