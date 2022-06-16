Melina Bronfin’s motto is “everything but the squirrels,” referring to her large selection of 60+ types of medicinal herbs.

When Melina Bronfin moved into her Oak Park home 10 years ago, she looked at her neglected weed-filled garden and knew she had lots of work ahead. Fortunately, she was in her element. Melina has loved nature since she was small and has fond childhood memories of exploring the meadows beyond her small German hometown. She’d collect wild greens and blend them into soups and salads.

Here, Bronfin cleaned her yard, began planting, and educated herself about herbs and their remedies.

“I discovered that herbs have so many beneficial uses — for beauty, nourishment and healing,” Bronfin said. “When my daughter, Eliana Rivka, was born in 2017, I knew I wanted to give her the best, and healthy choices became even more important. I then embraced a simpler lifestyle with less waste, toxins and plastic.”

During the pandemic, she further honed her passion.

“We never grew so many plants before!” she said. “I was also finally able to achieve my dream to start formal herbal medicine education.”

Bronfin began virtually attending the basic classes of Chestnut School of Herbal Medicine in 2020-2021 and became a Master Gardener and Master Rain Gardener. She’s also taken courses on soap making, lavender growing, permaculture and kid’s herbal heath, and she is always learning more and advancing her knowledge.

By late 2021, she was in business selling her “herbal crafts based on Western European traditions with a modern twist” and had formally created Sunny Squirrel Farm LLC.

Sunny, of course, because all gardens need sun, and Squirrel because squirrels are always in her garden, helping themselves to her bulbs and generally being a nuisance. Bronfin’s motto is “everything but the squirrels,” referring to her large selection of 60+ types of medicinal herbs.

“Some of my herbs are native, some are ‘wild,’ others are more exotic or edible flowers. I’m always excited to discover new ones and learn more about their uses,” said Bronfin, who uses her non-GMO homegrown plants and herbs to create all-natural products like teas, candies, salves and tinctures. “I have something for everyone. Teas for every day, for cough and cold, for kids, for evening relaxation and much more.”

Hours of work go into each product. After growing the herbs, she digs the roots, cuts the leaves and prepares and dries them, a process that can last up to a few weeks — unless she’s making a rush customized order for a customer.

All products are kosher and dairy-free, most are vegan and gluten-free as well. She also sells plants — herbs, flowers, tomatoes, house plants, lavender, thyme, elderberry and raspberries.

Bronfin donates a percentage of each sale to Keep Growing Detroit, a local community organization that supports food sovereignty and urban gardening, and to S. Amuzu’s community and school gardens in Ghana.

While she loves what she does, she said it is not without challenges. “There have been thousands of hurdles I’ve had to overcome for my business,” Bronfin said. “According to the cottage laws, I can’t work when my daughter is home, which can be hard.”

Because she keeps Shabbat, she’s unable to participate at many local craft and maker shows as a vendor, most of which take place on Saturday.

A Family Endeavor

Bronfin moved to Detroit after meeting her husband, Moshe, online. Her gardening is a family affair with their daughter pitching in with watering, especially for her own darling little garden. Eliana Rivka grows and sells her own corn, cucumbers, herbs, marigold, sunflowers and tomatoes.

“Eliana Rivka is the biggest inspiration for my business. Without her, I probably would not have started on this journey,” Bronfin said.

The Bronfins also have an inviting-looking Little Free Library in the front yard.

“About three years ago, we put out small bins with books in them,” Bronfin said. Again, it was during the pandemic that their idea expanded. “In 2020, we hand-built a wooden house for the adult books and bought a smaller one for kids. It was a hit with the neighbors, especially when the libraries were closed.”

In keeping with her outdoorsy spirit and passion for planting, Bronfin also keeps a mini seed library along with the books.

“We have tons of seeds and everyone’s more than welcome to come and take. People always enjoy getting new books, but they love checking out the seeds and deciding what to try planting,” she said.

The seed library has been especially popular with teachers and people who have never gardened before but are willing to try something new if it’s free.

Best of all, according to Bronfin, are the people she’s met.

“I love connecting with others, comparing gardening tips, talking plants … It’s wonderful to be outside, prepare remedies and hear that something I made helped someone,” she said. “I truly love what I do and my herbs — they are a part of me and my life.”

Some products are available at Borensteins in Oak Park. Delivery options are available in Oak Park and Southfield. Hours are by appointment. For more information, check out sunny-squirrel-farm.square.site, Sunny Squirrel Farm LLC on Facebook and Etsy or call (313) 915-6675.