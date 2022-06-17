Attendees enjoyed pizza, music, mini golf, a magic show, games and more to celebrate Lag b’Omer together.

On May 19, The Shul Chabad Lubavitch held its Great Jewish Family Festival at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills. It was a day filled with community spirit, great volunteers and gorgeous weather.

The Shul sends a special thank you to Flagstar Bank, DTE Energy and Mark & Debbie Druck for enabling this to happen with their support and sponsorships, and to the Friday Boys and the Shinshinim (Israeli high school students participating in a six-month service program) for creating a welcoming feeling.

The day couldn’t have happened without the help from community volunteers.