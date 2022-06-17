Amit Bellin, one of the Shinshinim, offers a cotton candy to a happy participant.
Amit Bellin, one of the Shinshinim, offers a cotton candy to a happy participant. (The Shul)

Attendees enjoyed pizza, music, mini golf, a magic show, games and more to celebrate Lag b’Omer together.

On May 19, The Shul Chabad Lubavitch held its Great Jewish Family Festival at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills. It was a day filled with community spirit, great volunteers and gorgeous weather. 

Attendees enjoyed pizza, music, mini golf, a magic show, games and more to celebrate Lag b’Omer together. 

The Shul sends a special thank you to Flagstar Bank, DTE Energy and Mark & Debbie Druck for enabling this to happen with their support and sponsorships, and to the Friday Boys and the Shinshinim (Israeli high school students participating in a six-month service program) for creating a welcoming feeling. 

The day couldn’t have happened without the help from community volunteers. 

Kids excitedly await the marshmallows to drop from the DTE truck.
Kids excitedly await the marshmallows to drop from the DTE truck. The Shul
Frederick Klein of Farmington Hills holds his stash of marshmallows.
Frederick Klein of Farmington Hills holds his stash of marshmallows. The Shul
Orin Blanca of West Bloomfield watches the festivities with her daughters Maya and Noya Blanca.
Orin Blanca of West Bloomfield watches the festivities with her daughters Maya and Noya Blanca. The Shul
Previous articleAvi Gruber: ‘I Love Being with My People.’
Next articleJewish Environmental Thought Is Not Ready for the Climate Crisis. But Our Tradition Is.
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR